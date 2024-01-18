His image was that of an angry young man, spitting out hyper-literate tirades with a sneer over relentlessly frenetic music. Yet a closer look, and listen, revealed that Elvis Costello could never, even at the very beginning of his career, be hemmed in to just one style of music or lyrical approach. After all, “Alison,” perhaps his most famous song from the early days, is a tender ballad.

What was the inspiration for “Alison?” And why were there no members of the Attractions, his longtime backing band, on the track? Read on to find out about the meaning behind “Alison” by Elvis Costello, one of the first classics by a fantastic artist.

Who Is This “Declan” Guy?

For those who don’t know, Elvis Costello’s given name is Declan MacManus. In fact, that was the name he was still using when he signed to Stiff Records, a British label just starting out in the mid-‘70s. The company dealt mostly with punk and New Wave acts. Costello had been attempting a music career while keeping down a day job. Finally, Stiff gave him the chance to record an album under the guidance of producer Nick Lowe. During the runup to the release of his debut album, My Aim Is True, in 1977, the name change was suggested by Stiff as a way of generating attention.

Costello didn’t yet have a backing band in place, as the Attractions, who would become his longtime group, didn’t form until his second record (This Year’s Model in 1978). For the debut album, the band Clover, who originated in San Francisco but had moved to the United Kingdom around that time, were hired to provide instrumental backing. Several members of this group went on to join Huey Lewis and the News.

It didn’t matter too much at the time who backed Costello. He was brimming with ace songs. He had ones he’d carried around for years, and others he wrote specifically for the sessions. Most of the songs were uptempo, but there was a slower one he had that just couldn’t be denied. That slow one, of course, was “Alison.”

Supermarket Sweep

Costello has been asked pretty much non-stop since the song gained popularity if he based “Alison” on anyone in particular. He gave various vague answers throughout the years. Then his 2015 autobiography, Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink, pretty much set the record straight:

“I’ve always told people that I wrote the song ‘Alison’ after seeing a beautiful checkout girl at the local supermarket. She had a face for which a ship might have once been named. Scoundrels might once have fought mist-swathed duels to defend her honor. Now she was punching in the prices on cans of beans at a cash register and looking as if all the hopes and dreams of her youth were draining away. All that were left would soon be squandered to a ruffian who told her convenient lies and trapped her still further.”

As for the song’s music, Costello’s love of soul music played a big part. In particular, the Spinners’ song “Ghetto Child” influenced how the lyrics in the chorus were phrased. Costello was still finding his footing as a guitarist in the studio. Clover’s John McFee played lead on the song, and his contributions are essential. He lays down subtle licks that yield room for Costello’s narrative, but still provide crucial emotional embellishment.

What Is “Alison” About?

“Alison” is fascinating because of how it tells a lot about both the titular character, while also still revealing something about the private hurts and disappointments of the guy telling the story. We take for granted that he’s being accurate in his descriptions and that this girl is ruing her choice of husbands. But what if the girl’s actually happy? What if he’s just a delusional, jilted suitor lashing out while languishing in his own heartbreak?

However you read it, it’s impressive that Costello, known then for writing a lot of words, gets his points across so succinctly here with two verses and a repeated chorus. There’s enough ambiguity to these lines that, again, you can take them two different ways. For example, when she’s not impressed, is she talking about her decision to marry? Or is she simply underwhelmed by the sight of the narrator?

The narrator is honest about the fact that he’s not being too sentimental about the situation. Instead he’s trying to make a clear-eyed assessment. He mentions the wedding tradition of the newlyweds feeding each other cake. However, only her fingers are still smeared with the frosting. That suggests the husband has already lost interest. In the end, the narrator chooses to look away. He’s too disgusted by this turn of events: ‘Cause I can’t stand to see you this way.

And yet he makes his case one more time in the emotional chorus. Alison, I know this world is killing you / Oh Alison, my aim is true. It’s a plea common to anyone who’s been left on the outside of a love triangle. “Alison,” in all its heartbroken glory, was the earliest indication that Elvis Costello was just as much a lover as a sneerer.

Photo by Gary Merrin/Keystone/Getty Images

