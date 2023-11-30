Hall & Oates Open Up About Their Split and Ongoing Legal Battle

On November 17, fans of the famed Hall & Oates were left stunned when Daryl Hall received a restraining order against his bandmate John Oates. With a lawsuit looming over the duo, many details as to what led to the dispute were under seal. But now, it seems both artists are more than willing to share their side of the story as Hall claims Oates “blindsided” him with the plan to sell half of Whole Oates Enterprises to Primary Wave. At the same time, Oates suggested Hall’s accusations were “inaccurate.”

Videos by American Songwriter

According to a declaration filed with the Nashville Chancery Court on November 29, Hall is accusing Oates of proceeding with business negotiations with Primary Wave without his consent. To make matters worse, he only learned about the potential sale just two days before leaving to perform a month-long tour.

Keeping Hall & Oates In A Positive Light

It appears the main cause of concern comes from Primary Wave as Hall disagreed with their business model and believed any sale to the company could do harm to the image of Hall & Oates. Hall said, “I have no intention of becoming partners with Primary Wave.” To make matters worse, the musicians added, “There was never a hint that he would try to ambush me with a sale.”

[RELATED: Daryl Hall Still Playing Hall & Oates Hits in Wake of Lawsuit Against Longtime Partner]

On the other side of the stage, Oates fired back at Hall, claiming his statements were “outlandish.” He said, “I have no idea who or what is motivating Daryl to take these steps and make such salacious statements.” Oates added that he spent nearly five decades trying to make sure fans viewed their band in the “most positive light.”

Wanting To Change The Famous Name

Oates didn’t stop there as he set his sights on Hall, noting how he consistently tried to promote himself as an individual rather than part of the band behind hits like “Maneater”. He even claimed Hall insisted they change their name to Daryl Hall and John Oates. The musician went on, “I can only say that Daryl’s accusations that I breached our agreement, went ‘behind’ his back, ‘acted in bad faith,’ and the like, are not true.”

While discussing their ongoing dispute, on November 30, the duo will head to court as Oates and Primary Wave are unable to move forward with their historic business deal until an arbitrator weighs in.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)