The Meaning Behind The National Anthem, Super Bowl History & 2023 Length Odds

Fresh off of his electrifying performance with Smokey Robinson and Steve Wonder at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Chris Stapleton will take the field Sunday (Feb. 12th) to perform “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl.

Inspiration Behind the National Anthem

The “Star Spangled Banner,” written by Francis Scott Key, is known as the national anthem of the United States. The lyrics of the song are based on a poem, “Defence of Fort M’Henry”, written by Key, who served as a quartermaster in the Georgetown Artillery after he witnessed British ships conduct a 25-hour bombardment of Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812.

It was the morning after the bombardment when Key observed the 15-star, 15-stripe flag continue to fly over Fort McHenry despite the destruction, which inspired him to pen the poem. The HMS Erebus, a ship in the Royal Navy, launched the rockets that provided the lyric, rockets’ red glare, and the UK bomb vessels allowed for the lyric, “bombs bursting in air.” The poem was soon published in newspapers where it was given the name “The Star Spangled Banner.”

It was later set to the tune of the song “To Anacreon in Heaven” by John Stafford Smith and became the national anthem of the U.S. in 1931. Key later served as a district attorney for Washington, D.C.

Facts About Francis Scott Key

Name: Francis Scott Key

Born: August 1, 1779, in Frederick County Maryland

Died: January 11, 1843, in Baltimore, Maryland

Graduated from: St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland

Passed the bar in 1801

Had a successful law practice in Georgetown

Married to Mary Tayloe Lloyd

Helped found the American Colonization Society (ACS) in 1816

In 1823 he helped found what became the Virginia Theological Seminary

Super Bowl Performance Length History

In years past, the national anthem performance has been a main attraction for wagering during the Super Bowl. Stapleton’s performance will be no exception. One way to get in on the action is by guessing the length of the national anthem. Of the past six performers, three have gone over the two-minute mark. Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church in 2021 ran 2:16, Gladys Knight in 2019 ran 2:01 and Luke Bryan in 2017 ran 2:04.

However, Mickey Guyton sang the anthem in 2022 and came in at a time of 1:55, while Demi Lovato ran 1:49 minutes long in 2020 and P!nk came in at 1:52 in 2018. Stapleton has a good shot at running over the 2 Minute and 5-second mark, especially if he riffs for a bit on his electric guitar, which he’s known to do, but will he do it for the national anthem?

How Long Will it Take Chris Stapleton to Sing the U.S. National Anthem?

Length Odds OVER 2 Minutes And 5 Seconds -185 UNDER 2 Minutes And 5 Seconds +140

*Odds as of February 7

Think you know how long Chris Stapleton’s version goes? If so, place a $5 bet on the Big Game and get $200 in bonus bets to test your theory.

Get this promo with DraftKings:

Sign up by clicking HERE Select “Sign Me Up” Register & Deposit $5 Finally, Place a $5 bet on the Eagles vs. Chiefs and get $200 in bonus bets instantly Use your bonus bets to place a bet on the National Anthem length

National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl Over the Past 20 Years

2000 Faith Hill Super Bowl XXXIV 2001 Backstreet Boys Super Bowl XXXV 2002 Mariah Carey Super Bowl XXXVI 2003 Dixie Chicks Super Bowl XXXVII 2004 Beyonce Super Bowl XXXVIII 2005 Combined Military Academy Choirs Super Bowl XXXIX 2006 Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin Super Bowl XL 2007 Billy Joel Super Bowl XLI 2008 Jordin Sparks Super Bowl XLII 2009 Jennifer Hudson Super Bowl XLIII 2010 Carrie Underwood Super Bowl XLIV 2011 Christina Aguilera Super Bowl XLV 2012 Kelly Clarkson Super Bowl XLVI 2013 Alicia Keys Super Bowl XLVII 2014 Renee Fleming Super Bowl XLVIII 2015 Idina Menzel Super Bowl XLIX 2016 Lady Gaga Super Bowl L 2017 Luke Bryan Super Bowl LI 2018 Pink Super Bowl LII 2019 Gladys Knight Super Bowl LIII 2020 Demi Lovato Super Bowl LIV 2021 Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan Super Bowl LV 2022 Mickey Guyton Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast live on FOX beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA