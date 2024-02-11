LIVE: Super Bowl 2024 — Chiefs vs. 49ers Updates, Usher’s Halftime Show, & the Best Commercials

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off today, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers look to knock off Patrick Mahomes and the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Keep up to date with the biggest sporting event of this year with American Songwriter’s Super Bowl 2024 Live Blog. Up-to-the-minute updates on the game, Reba McEntire’s national anthem, Usher’s Halftime performance, the best commercials, and more.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/WireImage)

1 hour ago / 8:47 AM CST

Travis Scott and Quavo Start the Super Bowl Festivities Early

 

1 hour ago / 8:42 AM CST

SpongeBob to Perform During Super Bowl 2024 Pre-Show

On top of a special Nickelodeon broadcast for Super Bowl 2024, Spongebob will be giving fans a one-of-a-kind performance. Spongebob will perform the beloved "Sweet Victory" before kickoff. The Performance will be re-animated in CGI.

2 hours ago / 8:17 AM CST

Super Bowl 2024 Makes Broadcasting History

For the first time in the history of the NFL, the Super Bowl will be broadcast across multiple platforms. CBS will provide the traditional game broadcast on Sunday. Additionally, Nickelodeon will air a family-friendly telecast simultaneously.

2 hours ago / 8:11 AM CST

How to Watch Super Bowl 2024: Chiefs vs. 49ers

Date: Today (Sunday, Feb. 11) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon Stream: Paramount+, CBS.com, and CBS Sports App National Anthem: Reba McEntire Halftime Show: Usher

