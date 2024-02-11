LIVE: Super Bowl 2024 — Chiefs vs. 49ers Updates, Usher’s Halftime Show, & the Best Commercials

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off today, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers look to knock off Patrick Mahomes and the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Keep up to date with the biggest sporting event of this year with American Songwriter’s Super Bowl 2024 Live Blog. Up-to-the-minute updates on the game, Reba McEntire’s national anthem, Usher’s Halftime performance, the best commercials, and more.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/WireImage)

Travis Scott and Quavo Start the Super Bowl Festivities Early

Travis Scott & Quavo performing ‘pick up the phone’ at the Fanatic’s Super Bowl Party 🦅 pic.twitter.com/CqC4X1scvW — CIRCUS MAXIMUS (@TRAVISONTOUR) February 11, 2024

SpongeBob to Perform During Super Bowl 2024 Pre-Show

SpongeBob will perform "Sweet Victory" during the pre-show of the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast on Nickelodeon. The performance will be re-animated in CGI. pic.twitter.com/JAp0EDCqAf — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 5, 2024 On top of a special Nickelodeon broadcast for Super Bowl 2024, Spongebob will be giving fans a one-of-a-kind performance. Spongebob will perform the beloved "Sweet Victory" before kickoff. The Performance will be re-animated in CGI.

Super Bowl 2024 Makes Broadcasting History

For the first time in the history of the NFL, the Super Bowl will be broadcast across multiple platforms. CBS will provide the traditional game broadcast on Sunday. Additionally, Nickelodeon will air a family-friendly telecast simultaneously.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2024: Chiefs vs. 49ers