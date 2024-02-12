Watch Reba McEntire Bring Chiefs Star to Tears With Powerful National Anthem Performance at Super Bowl

It is easy to imagine that emotions run high at the Super Bowl. Both teams have fought hard throughout the season to get where they are. And tonight, they’re looking to leave it all on the field and walk away with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a Super Bowl ring, and the knowledge that they earned the title of Champion. So, when country superstar Reba McEntire stepped onto the field to perform “The Star Spangled Banner” those high emotions ran over and became tears.

During McEntire’s performance of the national anthem, the camera cut to players from both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Many of them were letting the moment soak in. Some players disregarded the fact that the cameras were rolling and let their feelings show. Multiple players, including Chiefs star Chris Jones, let tears fall as the emotions built to a crescendo. Watch McEntire bring top-level athletes to tears in the clip below.

Tears run as Reba McEntire sings the US National Anthem 🇺🇸😢 pic.twitter.com/TvJlKSM7bU — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) February 11, 2024

Reba McEntire’s National Anthem is Her First Super Bowl Appearance

This is far from McEntire’s first time performing the national anthem at a sporting event. As a kid, she sang the “Star Spangled Banner” to open championship rodeos in her home state of Oklahoma. In fact, country singer Red Steagall discovered her while she was singing the anthem at a rodeo in the Sooner State. He helped her land her first record deal in Nashville.

Last week, McEntire attended the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show Press Conference. While there, she opened up about how she felt about performing at the Big Game for the first time. “It means a lot to me. I am honored beyond words to be chosen to get to sing it,” she said. “It means that I get to sing a very special song for all Americans and people all around the world who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace,” she added.

The country star added that she didn’t want the spotlight to be on her during her performance. “It’s not about me. I’m the representation of the song and I’m just honored to get to sing it,” she said. “It’s a good one. I’ve been singing it for fifty years.”

(Featured Image via @SkySportsNFL on X)