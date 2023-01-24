Chris Stapleton to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl

Country fans will hear a familiar voice when Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem at the 2023 Super Bowl.

The critically acclaimed singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to share that he will sing the national anthem at the big game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12. The NFL commented on Stapleton’s post with a set of raised hands, football and music note emojis.

“You was made for this moment and I can’t wait to watch,” commented Mickey Guyton, who sang the national anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl. “Enjoy every minute and don’t forget to breathe.”

“I AM HERE FOR THIS,” adds fellow country singer Lindsay Ell.

Stapleton is part of a pregame lineup that also features performances by Babyface, who will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary fame singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Oscar Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in sign language. Rihanna is the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football’s biggest stage,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, previously said in a press release. “We’re looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” adds Nana-Yaw Asamoah, senior vice president of Partner Strategy for the NFL. “We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast live on FOX beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Photo by Rich Fury/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM