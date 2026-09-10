The Metallica Song That Guitarist Kirk Hammett Still Struggles To Get Right During Live Performances: “I’m Liable To Mess It Up”

Metallica has many songs that are incredibly difficult for guitarists. Their songs are searing, to say the least, boasting some of the most memorable and impressive riffs in hard rock history. Even the author of many of those riffs, Kirk Hammett, struggles to get it right now and then. There is one song Hammett talked about worrying about in their live shows. He once said he was liable to mess it up. Find out which track that was below.

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Kirk Hammett’s Important Role in Metallica

Hammett is responsible for many of Metallica’s most memorable guitar moments. Namely, he lent his talents to “Enter Sandman”, portions of “Master Of Puppets”, and many more. His playing is a part of the fabric of this legendary hard rock band, despite not being an original member.

For most of the group’s collective career, however, it’s been Hammett who has held down the fort when it comes to their flashy guitar solos and riffs. Seeing them play live reveals the mind-boggling ability of this underappreciated guitarist. However, there is one song that Hammett stumbles over, proving that no one (not even a rock legend) is infallible.

The Metallica Song Kirk Hammett Struggles To Play Live Sometimes

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Taken from their ninth studio album, “My Apocalypse” is a haunting track. “So we cross that line / Into the grips, total eclipse / Suffer unto my apocalypse / Deadly vision / Prophecy reveal / Death magnetic / Pulling closer still,” the lyrics read, painting a portrait of an accident.

While the lyrics carry most of the weight in telling this story, Hammett’s playing is equally as transportive. When we listen to the recorded version of this track, it’s easy to see where and how Hammett would get tripped up. Nothing about the guitar playing here seems straightforward, even for a master instrumentalist.

“That’s a riff I hope I get every night because when that riff kicks in, I’m the only one playing it,” he once said. “If I don’t practice that riff, I’m liable to mess it up.”

Because of this struggle, the song has been played only a couple of dozen times in their live sets. It’s played less in the modern day than many of their other more popular tracks. Despite being a fan favorite, this song’s difficulty has kept it out of the limelight.

(Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)