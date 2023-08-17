The National Releases Two New Singles

The National unveiled two new singles titled “Space Invader” and “Alphabet City” on Wednesday (August 16). The songs carry The National‘s signature melancholic sound, but “Space Invader” builds to a hopeful, uplifting melody.

The releases of both “Space Invader” and “Alphabet City” are accompanied by animated videos. The animation and drawings for both videos are made by Pauline de Lassus while Brent Walter-Ballantyne provided original photographs.

Both videos showcase the lyrics of the new songs, but the execution of the video for “Alphabet City” is much more artistic than a typical lyric video. The lyrics for “Alphabet City” read, Take forever off anytime you want/ I’ll save your place/ If anybody asks, I’ll say you’re coming back/ We’ll just have to wait. On “Space Invader,” The National frontman Matt Berninger belts out the lyrics, What if I’d never written the letter I slipped into the sleeve of the record I gave you?/ What if I stayed on the C train until Lafayette?/ What if we never met?

The National has several tour dates scheduled as of late, with the band playing a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday (August 18) and another show on Sunday (August 20) at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada. Patti Smith will perform at both shows, and U.S. Girl will perform at the Toronto show. The National will also be playing shows in Europe and the U.K. from September 21 to October 7 before coming back to the U.S. in November.

The National is hosting their very own music festival, the 2023 Homecoming Festival. The festival will occur on September 15 and 16 at Smale Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will feature the talents of Patti Smith & Her Band, Bartees Strange, Pavement, and more.

The new songs from The National come shortly after the release of the band’s ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which dropped in April. In a recent interview with Variety, Berninger expressed how struggles with his mental health made it difficult to create music, but the band’s new album changed all that.

“There wasn’t any creative conflict, we were all just so excited by the songs and happy that it was working again… The music that those guys were sending me… worked way better than any other techniques of solving my depression,” Berninger said. “The music really got me out of it.”

Photo by Mark Horton/Getty Images