‘The Voice’ Runner-up Ruby Leigh Has Fans Abuzz Over Debut Album, Tour Chatter

To say that Ruby Leigh made an impression during her time on The Voice would be an understatement. The 16-year-old country singer from Foley, Missouri’s big voice and connection to classic country music turned countless viewers into fans almost instantly. After coming in second on the singing competition show, she’s looking to start the next chapter of her career.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recently, Leigh said that she hopes to release her debut album this year. Additionally, she has several local and regional shows on her schedule for 2024. Last week, she took to social media to gauge her followers’ reactions to her tour and forthcoming album.

[RELATED: New Details on Debut Album from ‘The Voice’ Runner-up Ruby Leigh: Planned Release & Fan-Favorite Covers]

The young country singer posted a selfie alongside a couple of important questions for her fans and followers. “Who am I going to see on tour,” she asked. She also wanted to know “If I were to release an album would you buy it?” Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts.

Fans Answer Ruby Leigh’s Questions

Many fans are more than ready to lay down their money for Leigh’s debut album. “My husband and I were just listening to your songs on YouTube and we were talking about how much we want to buy some of your records,” one fan said.

“I would pre-order your album. And if you were to tour in PA I would snatch a ticket up in a heartbeat,” another replied.

[RELATED: Watch a Pre-‘The Voice’ Ruby Leigh Nail a Cover of Billy Strings’ “Dust in a Baggie”]

“Yes,” another fan excitedly commented, “Come to Wisconsin! I’ll buy your album and front-row tickets!!!”

The rest of the comments were more of the same. Leigh has a fanbase made up of people of all ages who are eagerly awaiting an album and a tour.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Runner-up Ruby Leigh Goes “Crazy” with Beautiful Patsy Cline Cover]

Ruby on the Road

Some lucky fans will get to see Leigh perform live in the coming months. See her list of confirmed dates below.

01/20—Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Music Hall

02/03—Highland, Illinois @ Knights of Columbus Hall

02/07—Columbia, Missouri @ Mizzou Arena (Halftime show)

02/10—Worden, Illinois @ The Rustic Tavern & Grill

07/03—Shelbina, Missouri @ Shelby County Fair

07/06—Lebanon, Missouri @ Leclede County Fair

Featured Image: YouTube