The Offspring Oust Drummer For Refusing to Get COVID Vaccine

The Offspring drummer Pete Parada says he was cut from the band after refusing to take the COVID vaccine. In a series of social media posts, the drummer, who has been with The Offspring since 2007, revealed that he is being replaced on the band’s upcoming tour and was even asked not to show up to the studio.

“Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour,” wrote Parada on Instagram. “I mention this because you won’t be seeing me at these upcoming shows. I also want to share my story so that anyone else experiencing the agony and isolation of getting left behind right now knows they’re not entirely alone.”

Though it’s not clear if Parada has been fired permanently or is just on a “break” from the band, the drummer, who already had COVID and believes he has the antibodies, said his reason for not getting the vaccines is a medical one. After consulting with his doctor, it was determined that Parada, who has a lifelong history with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, may be at a greater risk for side effects of the vaccine.

“Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time,” said Parada in his post. “I caught the virus over a year ago—it was mild for me, so I am confident I’d be able to handle it again—but I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime. Unfortunately for me (and my family, who is hoping to keep me around a bit longer) the risks far outweigh the benefits.”

Also admitting his distrust of the system and his opposition to mandatory vaccinations, Parada said he supports those who are anti-vaxx since many have suffered adverse effects after receiving the vaccine. “While my reason for not getting this jab is medical, I want to make sure I’m not carving out a space that is only big enough for me,” said Parada. “I need to state, unequivocally, that I support informed consent, which necessitates choice unburdened by coercion. I do not find it ethical or wise to allow those with the most power (government, corporations, organizations, employers) to dictate medical procedures to those with the least power. There are countless folks (like me) for whom these shots carry a greater risk than the virus.”

Parada, who is the band’s longest running drummer after replacing Atom Willard, went on to say that he was launching a side project and releasing new music with his daughter. The Offspring released their tenth album Let the Bad Times Roll earlier this year and are set to kick off a worldwide tour, running August 2021 through June 2022.

Showing no ill feelings toward his bandmates, Parada appeared more disheartened by the overall divisiveness surrounding the COVID vaccines.

“I have no negative feelings towards my band,” said Parada. “They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same. Wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it! I’m heartbroken not to be seeing my road community, and I will miss connecting with the fans more than I can express in words.”