Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett Reunite For Cole Porter Tribute Album, Release “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

This week is big for Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Not only are the long-standing collaborators and friends reuniting for a series of shows at Radio City Music Hall for Bennett’s 95th birthday—but the pair return on record with “I Get a Kick Out of You,” the lead-in to their forthcoming Cole Porter tribute album.

Titled Love for Sale, the record is reportedly Bennett’s very last studio record, following his Alzheimer’s diagnosis earlier this year. It serves as the long-awaited follow-up to Bennett and Lady Gaga’s previous Grammy-winning jazz collection, Cheek to Cheek, released in 2014.

The forthcoming LP digs into Porter’s catalog and will feature versions of “Night and Day,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “So in Love,” “You’re the Top,” and “Do I Love You,” among others.

“I Get a Kick Out of You” was originally written for Cole Porter’s 1934 Anything Goes musical, later making its way into the 1936 film adaptation starring Bing Crosby, Ethel Merman, and Ida Lupino. Throughout the decades, the glossy big band number has been covered by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Ella Fitzgerald and Dolly Parton and has been featured in such films as Blazing Saddles.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will perform two more shows this week—(August 4) and tomorrow (August 5). “Being on stage in his hometown of New York City at Radio City is the best birthday gift he could possibly receive,” Susan Benedetto, Bennett’s wife, tells AARP this week. “And sharing the stage with Lady Gaga is the icing on the cake.”

Love for Sale arrives October 1.