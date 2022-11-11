The Offspring Beg “Please Come Home for Christmas” in Charles Brown Cover

It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas for The Offspring.

The rock band is adding their own twist to the holiday classic with “Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home for Christmas).” Deviating from their normal punk rock sound, the band honors the jazz nature of the original version by Charles Brown, with lead singer Bryan Holland crooning, “Bells will be ringing the sad, sad news / Oh, what a Christmas to have the blues / My baby’s gone / I have no friends / To wish me greetings once again.”

“Bells” follows The Offspring’s cover of Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” which they released in 2021.

“We’ve always loved the classic Charles Brown version of this song and think it’s really underappreciated,” the band explains on Instagram. “We thought it would be the perfect follow up to ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ which we recorded last year, and continuing on the coming home for Christmas theme.”

“Please Come Home for Christmas” was originally co-written by Brown and Gene Redd in 1960 and recorded by Brown that same year. It has famously been covered by the Eagles, their 1978 rendition reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. Bon Jovi, Willie Nelson and Kelly Clarkson are among the other artists who’ve lent their voice to the Christmas classic.

The Offspring is currently on the Let the Bad Times Roll Tour with Simple Plan until November 27. The group then jet across the globe to perform a string of dates in Australia with Sum 41 in December. They’ll welcome 2023 with a set at Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona, before heading across the pond for European tour dates that take them to Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and the U.K. throughout May.

The band’s most recent single, “Behind Your Walls,” peaked inside the top 20 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock charts.

Listen to The Offspring’s latest Christmas tune below.

Photo: Daveed Benito/ Full Coverage PR