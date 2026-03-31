“The Only Person Who Could Have Done This Song Justice”: Alan Jackson’s Heartbreaking Goodbye to George Jones Still Sends Chills Down My Spine Today

When discussing the greatest country song of all time, each fan, expert, or critic will have a different answer. But no matter what, George Jones will end up somewhere on that list thanks to “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” Often considered one of the greatest country songs of all time, the classic was even preserved by the Library of Congress. Sadly, Jones passed away in 2013. And at that time, Alan Jackson celebrated his legacy with an unforgettable cover of “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”

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While Jones suffered from numerous health issues, he never stopped performing. In November 2013, the country icon was scheduled to perform one last concert at the Bridgestone Arena. But sadly, that moment never happened as he passed on April 26, 2013. Holding such a special place in country music, the Grand Ole Opry celebrated the icon with a tribute lineup unlike any other.

Throughout the Opry Memorial for Jones, stars like Kid Rock, Travis Tritt, Patty Loveless, and former first lady Laura Bush offered their love and admiration for the singer. But when it came to Jackson, he let his talent do the talking when wanting to highlight a legend known as “The Possum.”

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Fans Promise Only Alan Jackson Can Cover “He Stopped Loving Her Today”

Easily one of the top highlights of the evening, fans continue to revisit the special performance that has racked up more than 22 million views on YouTube. Looking at what fans had to say:

“If this doesn’t make you cry, you have no heart.” “Alan Jackson is the only person who could have done this song justice Wonderful job.” “A true country icon paying tribute to another true country icon” “The loss and sadness in Alan’s eyes shows, yet he keeps his composure together in respect of George. Both George and Alan are legends among country music.” “Alan Jackson is the only country artist who could’ve pulled this song off.”

One fan promised that while Jones passed away, he definitely heard Jackson. “Ain’t no doubt George heard that one. Don’t think there’s ever been a better tribute at anyone’s funeral than that Mr Jackson.”

Even with the performance happening over a decade ago, the moment still stands as a powerful reminder of what country music is all about – respect. And with Jackson honoring Jones in such a raw and emotional way, the performance didn’t just celebrate a legend – it carried his legacy forward.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Nancy Jones)