The Rock and Roll Icon Who Once Called the Genre “A Boring Dead End”

David Bowie is one of the most popular rock icons of all time. Over his career, Bowie scored hit songs, hit albums, won a plethora of awards, and ultimately was revered as arguably the biggest rock star of the 1970s. However, Bowie didn’t like rock ‘n’ roll. Well, he at least said that once, and he said it when he announced his retirement from the genre in 1976.

Videos by American Songwriter

If you are familiar with Bowie’s life and career, then you know that the mid-1970s were a high point for him. Prior to the year 1976, Bowie scored a No. 1 single with “Fame” and had several albums reach the top of the charts. He was living the rock star life and soaking up everything it entailed. Although by 1976, Bowie all of a sudden announced his retirement from rock ‘n’ roll in an interview with the one and only Cameron Crowe.

David Bowie’s Formal Declaration of Rock ‘n’ Roll Retirement

During Bowie’s interview with Cameron Crowe for Playboy, he said, “I’ve rocked my roll.” “It’s a boring dead end. There will be no more rock-‘n’-roll records or tours from me. The last thing I want to be is some useless f—ng rock singer.” However, that didn’t last either,” via Bowie Wonder World.

Surprising, yes, but on the other hand, not so much, as Bowie was the kind of artist who constantly wanted to reinvent himself and show people a side of him they had yet to see. While it’s impossible to know exactly why Bowie said this, the motivation of reinvention seems like a good guess. Although Bowie’s “retirement” didn’t last long, a few months after that interview, he announced that he was going on a six-month worldwide tour.

Regarding the contradicting action, Bowie went back to Cameron Crowe and Playboy, and simply stated, “I lie.” “It’s quite easy to do. Nothing matters except whatever it is I’m doing at the moment. I can’t keep track of everything I say, I don’t give a s—t. I can’t even remember how much I believe and how much I don’t believe.”

“The point is to grow into the person you grow into. I haven’t a clue where I’m gonna be in a year. A raving nut, a flower child, or a dictator, some kind of reverend–I don’t know. That’s what keeps me from getting bored,” added Bowie.

Well, there you have it, for a split second, one of the most famous musicians of all time denounced his love and announced his retirement from the genre that made him who he was. Although, as we just mentioned, that didn’t last long. Thank goodness…

Photo by Press/IMAGES/Getty Images