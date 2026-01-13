The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards Introduces New (and Pricey) Signature Guitar, and Discusses Some of His Influences

Legendary Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has collaborated with the Gibson Custom Shop on the creation of a collector’s edition replica of his famous black 1960 Gibson ES-355 electric guitar. The limited-edition signature instrument is available in two signed versions, both of which cost a pretty penny.

The first, which is limited to 50 copies, has been signed by Richards in two places, on the headstock and on a label inside the f-hole. These guitars are priced at $29,999 and are available at Gibson.com and at Gibson Garage locations in Nashville and London.

The second version just features Keith’s signature on the f-hole label. This guitar is priced at $19,999 and is available at Gibson.com, the Gibson Guitar locations, and via authorized Gibson dealers.

Richards was interviewed about his signature guitar by producer-musician Andrew Watt for a promo video posted on Gibson’s YouTube channel. Watt collaborated with The Rolling Stones on their 2023 studio album, Hackney Diamonds, and has also been working with the band on its next record.

During the conversation, Watt pointed out that one of Richards’ heroes, Chuck Berry, is known for playing a red ES-355, while the black ES-355 is associated with Keith.

Richards then told Watt that that’s where he probably first saw the ES-355 model. Keith first played an ES-355 in 1969, while he’s played his signature 1960 black ES-355 on every Rolling Stones tour since 1997.

“My six-string stuff has always been, you know, a great Gibson—that’s where I feel the most comfortable,” Richards added. “You can put it through just about any amp, and it will sound the way you want it, because this has so much more room for expression.”

More About Richards’ Signature Gibson ES-355

Richards is also known for his modified Fender Telecaster, tuned to G and with five strings instead of six.

In contrast, Keith noted that the ES-355 is his go-to “standard-tuning six-string.”

Richards also shared that the “only difference” between the signature model and his original ES-355 is that he tried to make the replica “a little bit lighter.” He added, “Apart from that, [it’s] an ES-355. How can you go beyond that, really? … It’s just a simple working machine. Beautiful job, you know.”

Reflecting on having a signature replica model of his ES-355 produced, Keith enthused, “As a guitar player, I’m incredibly honored that Gibson would do this. For a guitar player, there’s nothing like having a Gibson named after you. There I am, and there it is.”

The guitars were handcrafted in the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville. They were produced using advanced 3D scanning and period-correct materials. The instruments were hand-aged, and every detail of Richards’ original guitar was replicated.

Each guitar will be shipped in a “Gibson Protector series case” and will come with a certificate of authenticity. A replica of the guitar strap Richards uses will also be packaged with the instrument.

More About Richards’ Guitar-Playing

During his conversation with Watt, Richards also discussed his famous “guitar weave,” which he developed and has showcased with The Rolling Stones’ other guitar players.

“We got it basically from the blues guys in Chicago, where they had a lot of two-guitar-band players,” he explained. “Muddy Waters, all those cats had two guitars. Listening to these cats and listening to where they played and where they didn’t, it’s not just two guitars, there’s almost three guitars in the room somehow. And that’s sort of the mystery of this whole thing. Something else creeps in. We haven’t got a name for it, but that’s the fun of it.”

He added, “To me … guitar playing is neither one or the other. Without the riff, there’s nothing to solo on.”

At the end of the interview, Watt asked Richards why he thinks he keeps coming back to the guitar.

“I could say because there’s nowhere else to go, honey,” Keith responded, laughing. “The fact is, I love the damn thing, and if it’s lying around the house, I look at it, and within a few moments … you’re gonna give it a stroke. Some days you get more out of it than others, but that’s life.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Courtesy of Gibson)