4 Guitar Riffs from 1978 That Invented Heavy Metal

Heavy metal had been slowly growing in popularity for decades by the time it hit its commercial peak. The ’80s are considered mainly the heyday of heavy metal in its official definition. That being said, there are many songs from decades prior that helped to set the stage for this sub-genre. Revisit four songs from the late ’70s, which all have iconic guitar riffs that more or less helped define heavy metal as we know it.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” (Van Halen)

Van Halen would become one of the premier voices of heavy metal in the ’80s, but their reign was teased in the previous decade, especially with their 1978 release “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love.”

This guitar-heavy track has all the makings of an ’80s heavy metal hit, albeit a few years ahead of its time. The riffs used here were era-defining—as were most riffs Eddie Van Halen performed.

“Exciter” (Judas Priest)

Judas Priest’s 1978 release “Exciter” previewed what heavy metal would sound like as the ’80s kicked off. The titular riff in this song is played with wild abandon, setting a new standard for guitarists playing rock at large.

Heavy metal has many attitudes, but many of the best focused on fancy, awe-inspiring guitar work. This Judas Priest track proved what could be accomplished in a heavy metal band with the right skill level on the guiding instrument.

“Sin City” (AC/DC)

AC/DC isn’t typically considered a metal band, but their tones certainly inspired groups within this sub-genre. The hard-edged riff in their 1978 release “Sin City” has a noticeable lineage to ’80s heavy metal.

AC/DC was still very much in the ’70s classic rock tradition with this song, but there are glimmers of what would come for rock in the following decade. Many heavy metal groups cite these Australian rockers as inspiration. When listening to “Sin City,” it’s not hard to see why.

“Air Dance” (Black Sabbath)

Black Sabbath more or less founded heavy metal. Though many bands played a hand in this sub-genre’s formation, the English rockers are considered the first to give it shape and an identity.

Many of their songs helped inform ’80s heavy metal, including “Air Dance.” This lively, up-tempo track features a riff that was not only era-defining for its time but also helped define a future generation of rock music.

(Photo by Jorgen Angel/Redferns)