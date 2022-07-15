The Rolling Stones Reflect on the Past 60 Years in Trailer for ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Series

The Rolling Stones are trying to wrap their head around 60 years atop the music industry in the new trailer for the docuseries, My Life as a Rolling Stone.

Epix released the trailer on Thursday (July 14) in what is the first sneak peek of the limited series. The trailer begins with archival footage flashing across the screen while Mick Jagger and Keith Richards give takes on each other’s personalities.

“Mick Jagger is Mick Jagger—a very honorable man under all that crap,” Keith Richards jokes while Jagger adds, “Keith’s got a reputation as a hellraiser. He’d play the Beatles all the time. It’d drive me batty.”

The trailer spans the duration of their 60 years as a band—a milestone they achieved earlier this month. Alongside the archival footage are interviews from the band that are a testament to the group’s lasting wit and determination. Elsewhere in the trailer, lead guitarist Ronnie Wood lays the groundwork for their cheeky dispositions saying, “[Rule] number one is learn how to laugh at yourself.” Richards later toasts late drummer Charlie Watts, dubbing him “the best drummer England has ever produced.”

In one archival clip, a journalist asks Jagger why he felt the band has lasted as long as they have to which the frontman jokingly responds, “cause we stayed together, I suppose.” In a more modern clip, Richards recognizes their enduring impact, saying that the Stones have been “turning people on for 60 years—we must be doing something right.” Watch the trailer below.

The series will be broken up into four parts, with each representing one member of the group. The intimate portraits will explore their individual personalities, struggles, inspirations, and other personal elements before diving into the group as a whole.

In addition to the docuseries, the Stones are celebrating their diamond anniversary with a tour called Sixty. So far they have unveiled a number of deep-cut tracks across the run, diving into their back catalog for the commemorative tour.

(Photo: Dave Hogan/AEG)