The Ron Sexsmith Lyric That Depicts a One-on-One Conversation Between a Guy and His Actual Heart

People give themselves pep talks all the time. But do they seek out individual parts of their anatomy to have private conversations? Sounds weird at first. At least until you’ve heard Ron Sexsmith’s “Secret Heart”.

The achingly romantic track helped put Sexsmith on the map when he released it on his self-titled album in 195. As the first track on his major-label debut, “Secret Heart” quickly established him as an ingenious songwriter.

Words From the “Heart”

What is it about delivering things that fires up the songwriting brain? You might know the legend of John Prine delivering mail while thinking up the songs that would end up on his legendary 1971 debut album.

For Ron Sexsmith, it was a job in Toronto as a courier running documents here and there that helped him formulate his earliest songs. Sexsmith’s influences ran a bit further afield than the pop-rock of the day. He loved the classics from the Great American Songbook, as well as the whimsical nature of Harry Nilsson’s wordplay.

He brought those influences to bear on “Secret Heart”. It’s wild now to think that Sexsmith originally considered the song a bit slight. Over the years, it’s become one of his most beloved songs, with covers by a wide range of artists, ranging from Rod Stewart to Feist, lending it exposure.

Sexsmith’s original take doesn’t need much embellishment to make it special. His voice sticks to the winding melody and doesn’t try to do too much with it other than let it play out for the listeners. That allows the delicate words that he wrote for the track to take their proper place in the spotlight.

Exploring the Lyrics of “Secret Heart”

On the surface, the narrator of “Secret Heart” is upbraiding his ticker for its reticence to take the chance on showing itself and embracing a new love. Of course, we know that it’s just this guy’s way of showing frustration with himself. But Sexsmith’s decision to approach the scenario in this manner opens up fascinating lyrical opportunities.

“Secret heart, what are you made of?” he asks at the beginning, suggesting it’s not comprised of the braver stuff needed to proceed. “What are you so afraid of?” he asks. “Could it be three simple words?” In other words, the phrase “I love you” terrifies this muscle.

“Why so secret, why so serious?” Sexsmith queries, wondering why this organ can’t make the necessary leap into love. He then tries insulting it to get the proper response. “Maybe you’re just not man enough,” he challenges. “Let her in on your secret heart.” There’s an example of the wordplay we mentioned, as “secret heart” could be taken as a single phrase. Or it could be him addressing his heart and asking it to reveal its secret.

In the final verse, he surmises that his heart is afraid of putting itself out on a limb. “The loneliness, few can bear it,” he admits. Why not reach out and find another heart torn by the same indecision? “Could it have something to do with/Admitting that you just can’t go through it alone.”

Considering that this song was the work of a guy just starting out, it’s clear how Sexsmith became one of the most admired writers of his era. “Secret Heart” shines with self-awareness, but maybe not enough to convince the titular creature to step forward and tell all.

