The Smashing Pumpkins Need a New Guitarist—and Applications Are Open to Anyone

Looking past the turbulent years of The Smashing Pumpkins, the alternative rock band not only sold over 30 million albums worldwide, but they also became a pillar of Generation X. Mixing numerous genres of rock to create their own distinct voice, the band released numerous albums with their last coming in three parts. With Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts split into three parts, the final act hit shelves on May 5, 2023. Now it seems that the band is more than currently preparing to go on tour as they recently put an ad out for a new guitarist.

Sharing a post on Instagram, remaining members James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Billy Corgan are seeking a new guitarist to add to the lineup after Jeff Schroeder announced his departure from The Smashing Pumpkins back in October. The band wrote, “The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist. The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to: [email protected].”

Gaining over 50,000 likes, the post received a great deal of attention as many showed interest in applying. One fan joked about his musical talents, admitting, “I’ve played through the fire and the flames on Wii guitar hero. When do I start?”

Always A Fan Of The Smashing Pumpkins

Discussing his departure from The Smashing Pumpkins, Schroeder had nothing but praise for his fellow musicians and friends. He talked about his first audition with the group, noting, “Being a huge fan of the band, the audition was something I threw myself into. It was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify.”

While marking the end of his time with the band, Schroeder took a moment to thank his friends and promised to always be a fan of The Smashing Pumpkins. “Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you.” He continued, “I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening.”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)