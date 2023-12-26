Horses, Dogs, & Family: Lainey Wilson’s Cup Is Filled to the Brim As She Overflows With Joy in Thankful Christmas Post

When people think about what their favorite artists are doing for the holidays, they often picture lavish vacations in faraway places. Sometimes, that’s accurate. However, it’s not true for all stars. For instance, Lainey Wilson spent a wholesome Christmas at home with her family and pets and couldn’t have been happier about it. She shared her joy—and some photos—on social media yesterday (December 25).

Videos by American Songwriter

Wilson’s social media post included three photos of the CMA Entertainer of the Year alongside a short but heartfelt caption. “If this is what you call filling your cup, then mine is to the brim,” she wrote in the post. “Merry Christmas, y’all,” she added.

[Lainey Wilson Country’s Cool Again Tour 2024: Get Tickets]

The photos in Wilson’s post show how down-to-earth she is when it comes to celebrating the holidays. The first shows the smiling star cheek-to-cheek with a horse. In the next photo, she’s standing with three elder family members. The final photo shows her sitting beside the Christmas tree with a bulldog. The highlight of the entire post is the fact that she and the pooch are wearing matching festive socks.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Dominates at CMA Awards, Takes Home Entertainer of The Year and More]

Lainey Wilson Had a Huge Year

After more than a decade in Nashville working toward her dream of country stardom, Wilson’s career exploded in 2023. The height of her fame became evident to the world in November during the CMA Awards. She was the most-nominated artist of the night with nine total nominations. She walked away with five trophies.

Her collaboration with HARDY, “wait in the truck,” brought her two wins—Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Bell Bottom Country brought her Album of the Year. Wilson also won Female Vocalist of the Year. Additionally, she won the most coveted trophy at the show, Entertainer of the Year.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Reacts To Performing at ‘CMA Country Christmas’ With Zach Williams]

Throughout the month of December, Wilson appeared on two major holiday specials. She performed on Christmas at Graceland and CMA Country Christmas.

The Louisiana native is gearing up for another big year in 2024. She’s working on new music and will hit the road for her Country’s Cool Again Tour. The trek starts with two nights at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. The first show is on May 31.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.