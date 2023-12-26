Gwen Stefani and Her Son Apollo Enjoy Adorable Christmastime Snow Tube Adventure

Gwen Stefani had some snowy fun with her nine-year-old son Apollo while on a family pre-Christmas vacation this past week. Stefani shared a video of her and her youngest child going snow tubing together in Utah on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, the singer and her son travel down a slope while a slope employee jokingly notes, “Don’t throw up.”

Photo via @gwenstefani on Instagram

According to TMZ, Stefani vacationed at the Woodward Park City ski resort in Park City, Utah, with husband Blake Shelton and her three sons from her marriage with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale—Apollo, 17-year-old Kingston, and 15-year-old Zuma. The website reports that she and her sons went tubing on Friday, December 22, and skiing the following day.

TMZ posted photos of Stefani and Shelton together watching her kids have fun at a slope-side skate park. The site also posted a video of Stefani preparing to go tubing.

Farewell to The Voice

Stefani recently wrapped up her latest season as a coach on the popular singing-competition show The Voice, and she won’t be returning to the program next season. Unfortunately, none of the contestants on Stefani’s team made it to the finale of the show.

New Year’s Plans

Before The Voice finale kicked off last week, Stefani chatted with Access Hollywood and revealed that she and Shelton would not be spending New Year’s Eve together, because they have separate gigs in different locations.

With Shelton already announced as a performer at the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash event, Stefani revealed what her own plans were.

“I was going to be at his show, and then [Las] Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas,” she explained, “So I was like, ‘Eh, I’m gonna do it.’ If you’re gonna be working then I’m gonna be working—so I’m just gonna fly in and out it’s gonna be awesome. I’m really looking forward to it.”

During the interview, the former No Doubt frontwoman also shared that her New Year’s resolution was to release a new record in 2024.

Stefani’s 2024 Concert Plans

Meanwhile, Stefani has a couple of confirmed performances on her schedule for next year. They include a special appearance at the Cali Vibes festival on February 16 in Long Beach, California, and a headlining concert on May 3 in Toronto.

Tickets for the festival and the Toronto show are available via various outlets, including StubHub.

