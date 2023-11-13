3 Books Every Radiohead Fan Should Read

In the 1990s, the experimental rock group Radiohead rose from an eclectic English act to watch into one of music’s most innovative acts. Their debut album, Pablo Honey, and lead single “Creep” captivated listeners worldwide in 1993. In the three decades that have since passed, the group has continued to craft surprising and inventive collections of songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

Their critically acclaimed records OK Computer, Kid A, and In Rainbows have become modern classics. Band members Thom Yorke, brothers Jonny and Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien, and Philip Selway have sold out venues around the world. In 2019, the band even earned an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

[RELATED: 5 Indie Bands That Shaped the Alternative Music Scene]

Since their formation in the mid-1980s, Radiohead has recorded nine studio albums and earned a lengthy list of accolades. More than 30 years on, the group continues to captivate listeners. In recent years, a stream of authors have sought to document their massive impact on modern music.

From a deep dive into their trademark album to an exploration of lyrics and sketches, here are three Radiohead books that every fan should read.

1. Fear Stalks the Land!: A Commonplace Book

This captivating release is a collaborative effort from Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and artist Stanley Donwood, the designer behind the band’s most recognizable album and single artwork. Fear Stalks the Land! A Commonplace Book is a captivating collection of drawings, lyrics, and other works crafted during the creation of Radiohead’s albums Kid A and Amnesiac.

2. OK Computer

This installment of the ongoing 33 1/3rd book series takes a focused look at the band’s influential 1997 album OK Computer. The group’s third record was a creative triumph, mixing experimental electronic elements with stark, contemplative social commentary. Author Dai Griffiths offers insightful commentary on the LP’s lasting impact and why it became such a career-defining release for the band.

3. This Isn’t Happening: Radiohead’s Kid A and the Beginning of the 21st Century

Penned by accomplished music journalist Steven Haden, This Isn’t Happening examines the creation and influence of Radiohead’s Kid A. Released in 2020, this explorative book is an intensive dissection of the Nigel Godrich-produced project, which made waves upon its debut at the start of a new millennium.

Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images