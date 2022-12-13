The Smile to Release New Live Album From Montreux Jazz Festival

The Smile, the band comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet drummer, Tom Skinner, is set to release a new live album recorded from their time earlier this year at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

As the band concludes its current North American tour on the heels of releasing an acclaimed studio album, the 13-track A Light for Attracting Attention, in May 2022, they will end the year with the release of The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022.

The forthcoming new digital album will drop Wednesday (December 14). The live video from the show premieres Tuesday (December 13) at 3 p.m. Eastern Time via the band’s YouTube channel.

The video release will only be online for 48 hours, however. The video does reportedly include the first-ever live performance of the new song “Bending Hectic.” That song is not on the audio version of the release. The new song was written the day of the Smile’s performance on July 12 at the Montreux Music Festival.

The Smile is next set to perform Wednesday (Dec. 14) in Portland. Their shows continue on December 21 and 22 in Los Angeles with an upcoming Tiny Desk NPR show set to drop on January 3.

The Smile first debuted as a band two years ago, during the Glastonbury Live At Worthy Farm global livestream in 2020. Named after the Ted Hughes poem, the band played their first set together with Yorke on guitar, bass, Moog, and Rhodes piano, during the five-hour Glastonbury livestream, also featuring performances by Coldplay, Idles, Wolf Alice, Haim, and a spoken word by PJ Harvey and Jarvis Cocker.

The band released its first track from the new album 11 months ago, “You Will Never Work In Television Again.”

See below for the track list for the new live album.

The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022:

“Pana-Vision”

“Thin Thing”

“The Opposite”

“Speech Bubbles”

“Free in the Knowledge” / “A Hairdryer”

“The Smoke”

“You Will Never Work in Television Again”

Photo by Marc Ducrest / Nasty Little Man PR