The Smiths’ Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke Release First Collaboration in More Than 35 Years

Though a full reunion of The Smiths may never be on the horizon, guitarist Johnny Marr and bassist Andy Rourke have collaborated on new music for the first time in 35 years on the Blitz Vega song “Strong Forever.” The single marks the first time any two members of The Smiths have appeared together on a track since the band’s fourth and final album, 1987’s Strangeways, Here We Come.

Blitz Vega, Rourke’s band with Happy Mondays guitarist Kav Blaggers, recorded a live EP at Abbey Road Studios and released three singles in 2019: “Hey Christo,” “Lost & Found,” and “LA Vampire.”

Produced by DJ Z-Trip, “Strong Forever” features Marr on guitar. The track has been in the works since January 2020, when it originally featured vocals by former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan, who later admitted to committing domestic assault and left the band. Blaggers was left to add on replacement vocals.

“Andy calls me, and he says, ‘Johnny said he’ll record some guitar on the track,’” Blaggers told Rolling Stone of how the Marr and Rourke collaboration came together. “I was like, ‘What? Johnny? Johnny Marr?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah,’ in his laid back but very Mancunian way.”

Rourke said that he specifically wanted the sound of Marr’s guitar on the track. “I wanted exactly what Johnny does,” said Rourke. “He has a very distinctive sound, and that’s what he did. We love what he brought to the track.”

The two Smiths have remained friends long after The Smiths’ breakup in 1987. They recently appeared on stage together while Marr was on tour with The Killers. The pair performed The Smiths’ The Queen is Dead classic “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” during a show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“We’ve remained friends,” said Rourke. “We’ve known each other since we were 13 years old. He’s my oldest and dearest friend, and I feel our friendship gets stronger as time passes.”

Photo: Blitz Vega (Photo: Courtesy of Reybee, Inc.); Johnny Marr (Photo: Johnny Marr/BMG)