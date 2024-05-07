Johnny Marr and James Announce Co-Headlining Tour in 2024

Former Smiths guitarist and songwriter Johnny Marr has just announced a North American co-headlining tour with Manchester indie-pop outfit James! The tour will take the duo across both US coasts as well as a few dates in Toronto and Vancouver in fall of 2024.

According to Marr, the pairing was meant to be, as they had toured with The Smiths back in the 1980s and created some fond memories together.

“I remember The Smiths being on tour with James in 1985,” Marr said in a press release. “We admired them and even did one of their songs in our set. I’ve been a fan of theirs ever since and being out on tour again after 40 years is a really great thing.”

The first stop on the Johnny Marr and James 2024 Tour will be on September 17 in Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre. The tour will come to an end on October 18 in Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Palace Theatre.

Presale events for the upcoming Johnny Marr and James 2024 Tour will begin on May 8 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster. This will be your spot to get artist presale tickets, VIP packages, venue presale tickets, and more.

General on-sale should start on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 am local. Once general on-sale starts, you should check what’s available over at Stubhub. We tend to push Stubhub for last-minute tickets or tickets to sold-out shows, simply because they tend to have at least some inventory in stock. It’s worth taking a look!

Get your tickets to see Johnny Marr and Jame lives in 2024, before they’re gone!

September 17 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

September 20 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth

September 21 – Seattle, WA – The Moore

September 22 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

September 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

September 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

September 29 – Austin, TX – Stubbs

September 30 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

October 01 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

October 03 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

October 04 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

October 06 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre

October 08 – Brooklyn, NY – Paramount

October 10 – Boston, MA – Orpheum

October 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

October 13 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

October 14 – Toronto, ON – History

October 15 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

October 17 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

October 18 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

Photo courtesy of Johnny Marr’s official Facebook page

