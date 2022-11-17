Titus Andronicus Share Billy Joel-Inspired Holiday Song “Drummer Boy”

What do you get when you combine Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” and the Christmas classic “The Little Drummer Boy?” Titus Andronicus share the answer with “Drummer Boy,” a drunk-rock, holiday parody just in time for the holidays.
The indie rockers are dipping their toes in the holiday canon for the first time with the release of “Drummer Boy.” The song serves as part holiday anthem set to the tune of “Piano Man” and part nativity story.
“I first connected the dots between the great Billy Joel song and the beloved Christmas standard several years ago, but it got tossed onto the pile with so many of my other crazy ideas,” frontman Patrick Stickles explained in a statement.
“Things being how they are, though, I may not have the luxury of time to execute all those crazy ideas,” he continued, “so when we had two days off in Montreal on our recent tour, we figured we’d grab the reindeer by the antlers and cross this one off the list, so as to avoid the pain of eternal regret. Also, I’ve noticed a lot of discourse recently about what constitutes a legitimate ‘parody’ lately, and I’d like to get a piece of that action.”
“Drummer Boy” is accompanied by a lyric video that doubles as a cozy at-home hearth. Get into the spirit with “Drummer Boy” below.
The holiday gifts don’t stop there. In support of their latest album, The Will To Live, the band will resume their extensive touring schedule in 2023. Check out upcoming tour dates, below.
2023 North American Tour Dates:
Feb. 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird
Mar. 1 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
Mar. 2 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
Mar. 3 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
Mar. 4 – St Paul, MN – Turf Club
Mar. 5 – Fargo, ND – Aquarium
Mar. 7 – Great Falls, MT – Newberry
Mar. 8 – Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge
Mar. 9 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Theatre
Mar. 10 – Seattle, WA – Sunset Tavern
Mar. 11 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
Mar. 14 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
Mar. 15 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
Mar. 16 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst
Mar. 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
Mar. 18 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah
Mar. 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
Mar. 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
Mar. 23 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall
Mar. 28 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown
Mar. 29 – Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s
Mar. 31 – Bloomington, IN – Bishop
Apr. 1 – Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar
Apr. 2 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall
Apr. 4 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
Apr. 5 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
Apr. 7 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
Apr. 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere (Hall)
Jun. 1 – McGill, NV – Schellraiser Festival
(Photo credit: Howard Bilerman / Courtesy of Big Hassle PR)