Titus Andronicus Share Billy Joel-Inspired Holiday Song “Drummer Boy”

What do you get when you combine Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” and the Christmas classic “The Little Drummer Boy?” Titus Andronicus share the answer with “Drummer Boy,” a drunk-rock, holiday parody just in time for the holidays.

The indie rockers are dipping their toes in the holiday canon for the first time with the release of “Drummer Boy.” The song serves as part holiday anthem set to the tune of “Piano Man” and part nativity story.

“I first connected the dots between the great Billy Joel song and the beloved Christmas standard several years ago, but it got tossed onto the pile with so many of my other crazy ideas,” frontman Patrick Stickles explained in a statement.

“Things being how they are, though, I may not have the luxury of time to execute all those crazy ideas,” he continued, “so when we had two days off in Montreal on our recent tour, we figured we’d grab the reindeer by the antlers and cross this one off the list, so as to avoid the pain of eternal regret. Also, I’ve noticed a lot of discourse recently about what constitutes a legitimate ‘parody’ lately, and I’d like to get a piece of that action.”

“Drummer Boy” is accompanied by a lyric video that doubles as a cozy at-home hearth. Get into the spirit with “Drummer Boy” below.

The holiday gifts don’t stop there. In support of their latest album, The Will To Live, the band will resume their extensive touring schedule in 2023. Check out upcoming tour dates, below.

Feb. 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird

Mar. 1 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

Mar. 2 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

Mar. 3 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

Mar. 4 – St Paul, MN – Turf Club

Mar. 5 – Fargo, ND – Aquarium

Mar. 7 – Great Falls, MT – Newberry

Mar. 8 – Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge

Mar. 9 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Theatre

Mar. 10 – Seattle, WA – Sunset Tavern

Mar. 11 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Mar. 14 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

Mar. 15 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

Mar. 16 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

Mar. 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

Mar. 18 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah

Mar. 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

Mar. 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

Mar. 23 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

Mar. 28 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

Mar. 29 – Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s

Mar. 31 – Bloomington, IN – Bishop

Apr. 1 – Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar

Apr. 2 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

Apr. 4 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

Apr. 5 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

Apr. 7 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

Apr. 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere (Hall)

Jun. 1 – McGill, NV – Schellraiser Festival

(Photo credit: Howard Bilerman / Courtesy of Big Hassle PR)