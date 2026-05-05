The Songs That Invented Alternative Rock Before It Had a Name

Alternative rock was more or less established in the 1980s, but the groundwork was laid long before that. Rockers had long been going against the grain, turning their backs on what their peers were pushing. We might’ve had some kind of descriptor for the three songs below, but they didn’t get their rightful place in the alt-rock movement only because they were released long before we had that classification. These songs helped build what we now consider alt-rock. Revisit these trailblazing songs.

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“I Wanna Be Your Dog” — The Stooges

The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” was anti-everything rock music was at the time. It was anti-hippie and anti-polished production. The band took everything the genre was known for at the time and flipped it on its head. They were certainly an alternative to what was going on with the rest of the rock world.

This track serves as the origin of many rock subgenres. Everything from grunge to indie can find common ground in this song. That fact is indicative of how far ahead The Stooges were at the time. This song feels like nothing that came before it and clearly influenced what came after.

“Starman” — David Bowie

David Bowie’s “Starman” was unlike anything else at the time. It was alternative rock to say the least. From out-of-this-world character work to sci-fi musicality, “Starman” saw Bowie become a different kind of rock star.

Bowie was a trailblazing force in music-making with image in mind. While many of his peers were focused on erotic masculinity, Bowie leaned into femininity. This alone put him on the outskirts of the mainstream. His unabashed songwriting and off-kilter topics sealed the deal.

“Venus In Furs” — The Velvet Underground

The Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs” is often seen as a foundational song for alt-rock. This song covered topics too taboo for the mainstream and has a sound that isn’t typically considered pop-friendly. “Comes in bells, your servant, don’t forsake him / Strike, dear mistress, and cure his heart,” the lyrics to this prickly, unexpected song read. The band wasn’t trying to entertain; they were creating texture and atmosphere.

The Velvet Underground pursued ideals different from those of their rock peers in the late 1960s, prioritizing art over listenability. The band took things a step further within the counterculture, becoming an enticing alternative for those already outside the mainstream.

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