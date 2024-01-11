Boy George Reveals “Awkward” Janet Jackson Encounter and Using Weight Loss Drug To Stay “Sexy at 60”

Releasing nine studio albums and another 48 singles as a solo artist, Boy George is more than a singer – he is pop culture. With his flare for fashion and his lead vocals on the band Culture Club, the star spent the last four decades contributing to the music industry. Given his years in music, the singer has more than enough stories and secrets. And in his new memoir, Karma: My Autobiography, George holds nothing back as he recalls his “awkward” encounter with Janet Jackson and how his love for food led to him using weight loss drugs.

Videos by American Songwriter

With both George and Jackson pop icons in music, they have all the makings of best friends, but that wasn’t the case. In his new book, the singer recalled the 1980s variety show Solid Gold. Getting a chance to meet Jackson, George professed his love for the star. And her response, “She wasn’t friendly and didn’t try to be. But I just walked off and got myself into my best ‘Boy George’ and was walking around backstage to make sure I was seen by everyone.”

[Get Your Copy Of Karma: My Autobiography Today]

After telling Jackson “Next time you meet someone, be nice”, apparently the singer claimed she didn’t know she was speaking with George. But George only responded, “‘Are you saying you would have been nice to me if you knew who I was?’”, He added, “We parted on awkward terms.”

[RELATED: 4 Songs You Didn’t Know Boy George Wrote for Other Artists]

Although not sharing the best of encounters, George discussed the topic with People, admitting, “I love Janet Jackson’s music and I love Madonna and I love all the people I’ve written about. I suppose when you write things about other artists, it’s also — note to self — you remember that perhaps there’s been times in your life when you weren’t friendly to everyone you met.”

Boy George Hoping To Stay “Sexy At 60”

Not only shining the light on other celebrities, but George also talked about his own struggles with staying trim. Having a love for food, the star explained how he received a “tummy tuck” to help. To make it worse, he toured with Cyndi Lauper right after. He insisted, “I love food and I can’t control my appetite, but I think I have finally got it under control. Well, I’m on Mounjaro. Isn’t everyone? Trust me, anyone who was fat last year and is now skinny is on the wonder drug.”

While revealing all the secrets of his career in the spotlight, George carried pride in knowing he still has his “own face.” “I might be the only person in show business with my own face. I’m not frightened of getting old and I think I’ve grown into myself. It might seem weird to say I feel sexier but I actually do. I used to joke over the years, ‘Sexy at 60.’ That was my ambition.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)