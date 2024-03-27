Sick New World Fest 2024 With System of a Down, Slipknot, & More: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Everyone’s been buzzing about When We Were Young Fest, but Sick New World Fest needs some love, too. The nu-metal Las Vegas music festival will feature some killer headliners, including System Of A Down, Slipknot, and Slowdive. There will also be a ton of additional acts as well, including Alice In Chains, A Perfect Circle, Bring Me The Horizon, Swans, Primus, Spiritbox, Lamb Of God, and many more. Sick New World Fest 2024 is coming up in a month, and luckily, tickets are still available.

Sick New World Fest 2024 will kick off soon on Saturday, April 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. It looks like doors open at 11:00 am. There will also be a few different sideshows going on around town from Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets to Sick New World Fest haven’t quite sold out yet, but tickets are very limited. Luckily, festivalgoers have a few options for securing their spot at the fest.

The main spot to get tickets is via the festival website, where fans can get general admission, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana passes. Hotel package options are also available through the site. It looks like tickets start at about $392.

There’s also Ticketmaster, though it looks like the ticketing page redirects to the festival website.

When it comes down to it, your best bet for scoring last-minute tickets will be through Stubhub. Stubhub is a top-notch source for festival tickets, especially festivals like Sick New World that are on the verge of selling out. Plus, festivalgoers will benefit from the FanProtect Program, which ensures that all tickets purchased through the platform are 100% legitimate and scam-free.

Tickets to Sick New World Fest 2024 are going to sell out very soon. Get your tickets before it’s too late!

Thursday, April 25 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues – Chevelle Sideshow

Thursday, April 25 – La Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl – Front 242, Nitzer Ebb Sideshow

Friday, April 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas – Bring Me The Horizon, Spiritbox Sideshow

Friday, April 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl – Wage War & Nothing More, Sleep Theory, Veil Of Maya Sideshow

Friday, April 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater – Static-X, Sevendust, Dope Sideshow

Saturday, April 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Las Vegas Festival Grounds – Sick New World Fest

Sunday, April 28 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues – Lamb Of God, Kublai Khan TX, Incendiary Sideshow

Sunday, April 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl – The Garden, Fury Sideshow

