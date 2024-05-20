“Robbed”: ‘American Idol’ Fans Livid Over Top 3 Elimination

Everyone loves a Cinderella story, especially American Idol viewers. Jack Blocker stepped into that role during season 22. During his audition, the 25-year-old Texan’s facial contortions distracted judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie from his vocal chops. However, a push from judge Luke Bryan and the Idol crew changed Richie’s mind, pushing the graphic artist through to Hollywood Week. Blocker continued proving the judges’ initial impressions wrong with electrifying renditions of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” and David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.” Sadly, the clock struck midnight on Blocker’s Idol dreams midway through the Sunday (May 19) finale. He ended the season in third place, behind Top 2 finalists Abi Carter and Will Moseley. Blocker’s exposure on Idol brought him quite the fanbase, many of whom took to social media to express their displeasure at his elimination.

“CRIMINAL”: Jack Blocker’s Elimination Leaves ‘American Idol’ Viewers Fuming

Blocker’s finale night performances matched his usual caliber. He put an emotional spin on Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There For You,” followed by a rousing rendition of George Strait’s “All My Exes Live in Texas.” Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to lift him into the Top 2.

“JACK BLOCKER OUT OF FINAL 2???? WTH,” one dumbstruck viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Another fan added, “Jack Blocker is out and so am I!”

Right?? That is insane! Jack should have been Top 2. I'm so done with this show. #AmericanIdol — Frederick (@frederiickx) May 20, 2024

However, some viewers opted to look on the bright side, pointing out that Blocker was never supposed to advance this far anyway. “Incredible story Jack Blocker had,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “From not even moving past audition without the crew pushing for him to Top 3. Not to shabby. Well done Jack!”

Others looked forward to seeing Blocker’s musical career unfold, even without the American Idol title. “Jack Blocker definitely has a big career ahead,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “Buddy got better every single week. I’m excited for him.”

I would buy a ticket to see Jack Blocker in a heartbeat!!! #americanidol — ThibTalk (@thibtalk) May 20, 2024

You Can Now Stream Jack Blocker’s New Single

The end of Idol doesn’t mean the end for Jack Blocker. All of season 22’s Top 3 finalists dropped new original singles this week. Blocker described the self-penned “All of Yours (To Give All of Mine)” as “a love letter” to his wife, Georgia.

“If it were just up to me, I would’ve quit a while ago and found a steadier job, but she’s encouraged me over and over again through failure and uncertainty to keep going,” the folk singer said in a statement.

