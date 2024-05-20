It’s official! The winner of American Idol season 22 is… ABI CARTER!!!

Videos by American Songwriter

Carter first wowed the American Idol viewers with her audition performance of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”

Other songs she performed on her Idol journey were “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance; “My Mind” by Yebba; “Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road,” by Elton John; and “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift.

Carter released her first single “It’s All Love” on March 29, as she made her way to the American Idol Season 22 finale. Before singing her second original single “This Isn’t Over” on the Idol stage, Carter sang the beautiful track to her hometown, Indio, California.

Prior to her days on Idol, Abi Carter was a lifelong music fan and was inspired by musical women, including Taylor Swift, Sara Bareilles, Gracie Abrams, and Lizzy McAlpine.

Abi Carter performed “What Was I Made For?” with excitement and happy tears as the Season 22 winner of American Idol.

Immediately after Carter was announced as the winner, Idol fans turned to X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms to sound off.

“ABI CARTER YOU WILL BE FAMOUS!” one fan declared with a heart emoji.

Another fan also wrote, “ABI CARTER THEE AMERICAN IDOL. So deserved, so proud and so excited to follow her journey.”

A fellow admirer then wrote, “ABI. CARTER. What a beautiful moment. THIS is what you were made for!!”

One viewer couldn’t help but gush. “Abi Carter was one of my favorites the whole season! You have no idea how happy I am that Abi won American idol! She was the best vocally all season.”

The viewer further spoke about Carter’s win by praising her talent. “Abi was the best vocally all season long and deserved too win!”

(Photo by YouTube)