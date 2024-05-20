‘American Idol’ Finale: Season 22 Winner Crowned, Biggest Snubs, and Fan Reactions

An action-packed season of American Idol reached its dramatic climax Sunday (May 19.) Top 3 contestants Jack Blocker, Abi Carter and Will Moseley rode a high of hometown support into their final performances. Fans said goodbye to Katy Perry after seven seasons as a judge. Oh yeah, and viewers crowned a season 22 winner after three months of soulful performances, triumphs and heartbreaks. Read on to see who took home the crown, who fell just short, and what fans had to say about all of it.

Who Took Home The Season 22 Crown on ‘American Idol?’

After the performances ended and the votes had been tallied, Abi Carter was the next American Idol. The 21-year-old from Indio, California, edged out Will Moseley, 23, of Hazlehurst, Georgia.

“What a beautiful moment,” one user wrote on X/Twitter. “THIS is what you were made for!!”

Obviously, that comment referenced Carter’s audition back in February, when she performed Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” From that moment on, many fans saw the Californian’s victory as a foregone conclusion.

YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES #AbiCarter #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/Bu8KUtOu4a — Matt // ✨ Abi Carter Stan ✨ // Doot. (@SincerelyMatt26) May 20, 2024

In a full circle moment, Carter gave a tearful encore performance of her audition song. “love girlhood. i’ll probably not stop crying tonight i am so proud of her,” one viewer gushed on X/Twitter.

abi carter the WINNER that you are!!! singing what was i made for right after being declared the winner…. i love girlhood. i’ll probably not stop crying tonight i am so proud of her #americanidol pic.twitter.com/ZJ2fqv0EOp — ava ♱ ミ☆ (@PARANOlALIV) May 20, 2024

Viewers React to Abi Carter’s Victory; Jack Blocker’s Elimination

Carter didn’t miss a step all season, at turns haunting and sizzling. However, she faced some stiff competition in fellow Top 3 finalists Moseley and 25-year-old Jack Blocker, of Dallas, Texas.

Each of the Top 3 finalists kicked off finale night by channeling their inner Jon Bon Jovi (this episode’s guest mentor.) Moseley rocked “It’s My Life.” Blocker made “I’ll Be There For You” entirely his own. And Carter continued reaching new heights with “Bed of Roses.”

Next, the finalists dedicated a performance to their hometown. Afterwards, host Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 2. Sadly, Jack Blocker’s American Idol journey ended there — much to many social media viewers’ outrage. “jack blocker i am so sorry for this robbery,” one viewer fumed on X/Twitter.

Congrats to Abi, she is a stunning singer, but my winner was Jack Blocker, he was the full package, & the best overall entertainer of the F3. #AmericanIdol — Lisa (@lisamarieLML) May 20, 2024

Another X/Twitter user made a humorous jab at departing judge Katy Perry. “jack blocker lost #AmericanIdol so i blocked katy perry and i’m listening to bad blood,” they wrote.

jack blocker lost #AmericanIdol so i blocked katy perry and i’m listening to bad blood pic.twitter.com/rXm6VCM38F — jenna (@deweyfrog) May 20, 2024

For context, fans widely believe that Taylor Swift’s 2015 single “Bad Blood” references the “Anti-Hero” singer’s feud with Perry.

