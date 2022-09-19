The Tallest Man on Earth Shares New Hank Williams Cover, Announces New Covers Album ‘Too Late for Edelweiss’

Swedish standout songwriter and performer, The Tallest Man on Earth, has announced an upcoming covers album, Too Late for Edelweiss, set to drop on September 23 on ANTI-.

It’s his first release since the 2019 LP, I Love You. Itʼs A Fever Dream.

To celebrate the news, the artist (born Kristian Matsson) has shared a new single from the collection, a dreamy cover of Hank Williams’ famed track, “Lost Highway.”

Earlier this year, Matsson released the new single “För sent för Edelweiss.”

He’s also released a cover of the Lucinda Williams song, “Metal Firecracker” and a cover of Yo La Tango’s “Tears Are In Your Eyes.”

According to a press statement, “With Too Late for Edelweiss, Matsson weaves together a sparse collection of home recordings made in both Sweden and North Carolina, captured fresh off a 39-date run with the adrenaline of tour rattling through his veins. These are songs Matsson covers during soundchecks, for himself and for his friends.

“As much as Too Late for Edelweiss feels like a scrapbook, an intimate memento with the

ghosts of The Tallest Manʼs earlier, sparser sound hovering at the edges, it is also just the

artifact of a moment—a flash of joy, of feeling recharged, of feeling good. These are the songs

that happened to be in Matssonʼs head at the time he sat down to record. It came together so

simply and easily—and in that way, itʼs the purest distillation of making music—and being a

fan of it, charting the connective tissue of a songwriterʼs life.”

“This past year, I’ve spent a lot of time touring but also writing and recording an album that I’m wildly proud of and will see the light of day eventually,” said Matsson of the new music. “But in the small hours in between trips and sessions, mostly in my house in Sweden and an Airbnb in North Carolina, I lo-fi recorded some covers here and there. Many times as a reset button for my own songwriting, to cleanse the palate from my whirlpool mind while writing songs. A little document of songs I had on my mind during those nights.”

Check out the new cover track below.

Photo by Shervin Lainez / Courtesy ANTI-