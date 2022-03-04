The Top 10 John Legend Songs

The minute John Legend hit the scene in the early 2000s, he had legions of fans.

And what a name—John Legend. How could people not fall in love?

But more than his own name, Legend has a voice for the ages, a silky-yet-smokey croon that’s capable of getting a crowd going or capable of bringing tears to our eyes. For the 43-year-old Springfield, Ohio-born singer, life seems to be his oyster. He’s a coach on the popular NBC singing competition show The Voice and he has hit songs for days.

The latter is the central point of this piece. So, without further ado, let’s dive into John Legend’s delightful Top 10 songs.

10. “Tonight (Best You Ever Had)”

9. “Number One”

8. “Conversations In The Dark”

7. “Love Me Now”

6. “All Of Me”

5. “Hard Times” (with The Roots)

4. “Glory” (with Common)

3. “Used To Love You”

2. “Who Did That To You”

1. “Ordinary People”

John Legend (Photo: Streiber/NBC)