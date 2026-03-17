John Legend’s Kids Adorably Celebrate After He Uses His Steal on ‘The Voice’

John Legend made his kids happy with his latest decision on The Voice. During the final Battle of the night, Team Adam Levine’s Moses G. and Alexia Jayy teamed up to perform “Nightshift” by The Commodores.

Videos by American Songwriter

For the Battle Round, the Maroon 5 frontman tapped Benji Madden to serve as his team’s advisor. After watching the duo perform the track in rehearsals, Benji was so impressed that he couldn’t stop smiling, which he admitted was a rarity.

Adam praised Moses’ rasp and tone, while Benji encouraged him to loosen up during the performance. The feedback made Moses emotional, as he thought back on the tough journey he faced to get to this point in his life.

Alexia felt similarly, as she told the cameras that not many people make it out of her small town. Together, Adam said, the pair complemented each other, and were likely to leave him with a tough decision.

Moses and Alexia did just that when they nailed their performance during the Battle Round. John said the performance was “so cool,” calling out Alexia’s soulful voice and Moses’ stage presence specifically.

Kelly Clarkson, meanwhile, admitted that she was surprised by Moses’ command of the stage. As for Alexia, Kelly complimented the way she did a mix of singing and preaching throughout her performance.

Adam was likewise impressed with his team’s showing, noting that Moses’ spirit delivered while Alexia’s voice made him emotional.

While Adam initially tried to quit in lieu of making a decision, he eventually selected Alexia as the winner of the Battle. Speaking to the cameras, Adam praised the singer for her strong vocals and even remarked that she could win the show.

John Legend Steals Moses G. on The Voice

As Moses was saying goodbye to Adam, John hit his button to Steal the artist and put him on Team Legend.

John revealed that he made the choice because of Moses’ star power and positive vibes. It’s safe to say John’s kids were on board with the decision, as Luna and Miles both cheered from the crowd.

“You see how happy Luna and Miles were?” John asked his fellow coaches after his big steal.

“You guys were the most excited,” Kelly replied as John’s tots made their way over to him. “Watching them be so excited was amazing.”

As Miles climbed on his lap and Luna walked up beside him, John stated, “Pat on the back. I made you happy.”

“Pat pat,” Luna hilariously replied as she tapped her dad on the head.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC

