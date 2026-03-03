“I Hate When Mom and Dad Fight”: Kelly Clarkson and John Legend Hilariously Disagree Over an Artist’s Path on ‘The Voice’

The Voice coaches don’t always agree. That was clear on the latest episode of the show, during which Kelly Clarkson and John Legend gave opposing advice to contestant Mike Steele.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before Steele took the stage, the 28-year-old college student opened up about going back to school to provide for his kids. In doing so, Steele hoped to show them that coming from a small town doesn’t define them. Ultimately, Steele said he wanted to make his family proud on The Voice.

He did just that with his performance of Giveon’s “For Tonight,” which earned a chair turn from Clarkson, Legend, and Adam Levine.

Legend spoke first, praising Steele’s “cool choices” in the song, along with his “really interesting” tone and his “rich baritone,” the latter of which the “All of Me” singer also has.

Levine tried to appeal to Steele’s opposite side, stating, “As strong and robust as your tone is, in the upper register I feel like there’s room for you to grow more. That’s my world.”

Kelly Clarkson and John Legend Duke It Out on The Voice

Clarkson, meanwhile, connected with Steele over their shared love of specific artists. However, Clarkson cautioned the singer that she’d push him as a coach, and encourage him to sing outside of his own genre to stretch himself.

Legend completely disagreed with Clarkson’s take, and he argued that Steele’s performances of The Voice should act as a preview to the kind of album he’d put out.

Clarkson was so opposed to that advice that she told Steele not to pick her if he connected with Legend’s pitch.

Levine was so stunned by the back-and-forth that he stated, “I hate when mom and dad fight.”

Clarkson seemed taken aback by the turn of events too, and even asked Legend if they were going to keep fighting.

“We’re not going to fight anymore. You know I love you, Kelly Clarkson,” he told Clarkson, before getting up to hug her.

Steele wound up connecting with Legend the most, and decided to pick him as his coach. That win gave Legend his first three-chair victory of the season, and renewed confidence in his coaching style.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC