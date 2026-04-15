‘The Voice’ Finalist Lucas West Covers Coach John Legend’s “Ordinary People” in Incredible Fashion

Lucas West made a bold choice on the season finale of The Voice. The singer, who’s on John Legend’s team, decided to sing his coach’s first-ever hit song during the episode.

Videos by American Songwriter

After performing an unique rendition of Foreigner’s “Cold As Ice,” West turned his attention to Legend’s 2004 track “Ordinary People” for his second time on stage.

“I’ve been listening to your songs. My mom, she loved your tunes,” West told Legend in rehearsals. “It’s just kind of full circle that I was listening to the modern day greatest pianist singer on the way to my piano lesson, and here we are! I’m your finalist.”

While Legend told the camera that he’s “notoriously hard on artists singing my songs,” he said he was “honored” that West chose to do so. After Legend advised West to make his version “a little more dramatic” and add a key change in the end, the contestant was feeling grateful.

“It’s crazy to think about that an artist told me, ‘Take my song and make it your own.’ In my heart, that’s a pretty special feeling to have,” he said. “… This is one of the scariest things I’ve done, but I’m going to make you proud, man.”

West did just that during his performance. Adam Levine praised West’s decision to perform without a band, before Legend discussed the contestant’s time on stage.

“I was just so happy watching you do this today,” he said. “You told me that your mother used to play you these songs. As artists, it’s cool for us because we want to make stuff that inspires people and makes them feel something, and I felt something today. That was very cool.”

What to Know About The Voice Finale

West will have to wait a bit longer to learn her Voice fate. In the finale, he’s facing off against Team Kelly Clarkson’s Liv Ciara and Mikenley Brown, as well as Team Adam’s Alexia Jayy.

Each artist will perform two songs during the finale, as well as a duet with their coach. As for who will make the final decision, that will come down to the live studio audience.

Made up of Voice alums and super fans of the show, the crowd is uniquely qualified to take on the important task. After all the votes are tabulated, Daly will take the stage to announce the winner of The Voice, which will close out the show’s 29th season.

Photo by Casey Durkin/NBC