The Top 10 Prince Songs

Dearly beloved, we have gathered here today

To get through this thing called life.

Few have changed music the way Prince did. Not only did he thrill and challenge popular culture with his androgynous, seductive persona, but he transformed music genres.

The singer/songwriter released his first album, For You (1978), when he was only 19 years old and quickly became recognized for his high-pitched shrieks and distinct falsetto. After his debut album, Prince went on to release 38 more albums during his lifetime. Each album brilliantly reinvented pop music in its relationship with R&B, funk, soul, and rock music. Prince was also a multi-instrumentalist and often played the majority of the instruments on his records.

The list of awards and accolades given to The Artist is incredibly extensive and includes seven Grammy Awards. Today, a countless number of music legends—from Beyoncé to Bono—have cited Prince as a major influence on their own music.

10. If I Was Your Girlfriend

9. I Wanna Be Your Lover

8. Sign O’ The Times

7. Let’s Go Crazy

6. Little Red Corvette

5. 1999

4. Raspberry Beret

3. Kiss

2. When Doves Cry

1. Purple Rain

Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images.