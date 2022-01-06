The Top 11 Luke Combs Songs

It feels like Luke Combs has always been a part of the country music world. His sound, lyricism, and even his subtle country swagger seem to make him the poster artist for the genre. Yet, Combs wasn’t really a household name until 2017 when a hurricane of fame rained on him.

Combs’ debut album, This One’s for You, was released in 2017 and one of its songs “Hurricane” pushed Combs to the top of the charts. “Hurricane” reached the number one position on the country radio airplay chart and stayed there for two weeks. Two years later, Combs dropped his second record titled What You See Is What You Get.

With these two records, fans flocked to the singer. Combs then went on to win two iHeart Radio music awards, four Academy of Country Music Awards, and six Country Music Association Awards. He also won the 2021 Entertainer of the Year award at the CMA Awards. No small feat.

So, somehow, someway, we’re doin’ this. We’re combing through the discography of a particularly beloved North Carolina country singer so that we can take a dive into what exactly makes this artist so special.

Check out American Songwriter’s Top 11 Luke Combs songs below.

11. “Cold As You”

10. “She Got The Best of Me”

9. “Houston, We Got a Problem”

8. “Even Though I’m Leaving”

7. “Better Together”

6. “Forever After All”

5. “Hurricane”

4. “One Number Away”

3. “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

2. “When It Rains It Pours”

1. “Beautiful Crazy”

BONUS: “Six Feet Apart”

Photo by Zack Massey / Sony Music Nashville.