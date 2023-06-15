The Turtles Vocalist Mark Volman Reveals Dementia Diagnosis

Mark Volman recently revealed his diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia (LBD), a progressive disorder of the brain that affects aspects of thinking, memory, and movement.

Videos by American Songwriter

In an interview with People— just ahead of the release of his memoir, Happy Forever, which arrives June 20—the “Happy Together” vocalist and founding member of the 1960s rock band the Turtles opened up about his condition.

He was diagnosed with LBD in 2020 after having experienced hallucinations, tremors, and struggling to concentrate prior to the pandemic. “I remember slurring, and I wasn’t sure what was going on,” Volman recalled, telling the outlet the first time he realized something could be wrong. “My brain wandered. I’d go off track. It made no sense.”

Despite his diagnosis, he explained he will continue to tour with the latest iteration of the Turtles. “It’s the safest place for me to be,” he said. “I can’t get lost or hurt.”

A routine that includes exercise and medication to help control his tremors and hallucinations has readied him for the road. “Right now, for me, it’s not scary, although it probably should be,” Volman shared. “I got hit by the knowledge that this was going to create a whole new part of my life. And I said, ‘Okay, whatever’s going to happen will happen, but I’ll go as far as I can,’” he added.

“The challenges of this world affect everybody,” he said, “and it’s been kind of fun being on the other side of a challenge like this and saying, ‘I feel good.’ My friends are here. I’m still here. And I want people to connect with me.”

The Happy Together Tour, a recurring traveling variety show that the Turtles headline alongside other ’60s acts like Little Anthony and Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, is currently on the road for its 14th year.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images