Marina Reveals Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Diagnosis

Marina, who once went by the stage name Marina and the Diamonds, has revealed through an Instagram post that she has been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome. In the post, she opened up about finally receiving a diagnosis after dealing with health issues for years.

In her Instagram post, Marina shared a photo of herself, as well as another photo of a book cover that holds the title, “You Can Heal Your Life.” The post is captioned, “I have a health/ life update I want to share with you all.⁣ After 7 years of health issues, I recently got diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/ ME. ⁣

“I’ve had symptoms like deep fatigue, numbness, tingling, low appetite, brain fog, rashes, insomnia and a feeling of being ‘poisoned’ for so long it’s been hard to remember what healthy feels like,” the lengthy caption continued. “My baseline energy has been at 50 – 60% for a long time. Aside from a few periods of remission, the last 7 years have consisted of relying on adrenaline and will power to push me through each day.⁣”

As the caption goes on, the “Primadonna” singer discusses what recovery has looked like for her. She states, “Recovery started 2 months ago after an unusually bad flare up that involved shooting pains and burning sensations all over my hands, legs and back. After seeing countless doctors, I started working with a functional medicine practitioner to find the root cause of the symptoms.⁣

“After a lot of reading, I now understand that these symptoms are a result of a hypersensitive nervous system, developed in response to chronic stress. ⁣My body has felt stuck in “fight or flight” mode and there were many warning signs it gave me before the worst symptoms set in,” Marina writes. “Regardless of the trigger, the key to healing seems to lie in retraining the nervous system to regulate itself again.⁣ The happy news is… (!) I am feeling better today than I have in a long time. My energy levels are around 65 – 70% most days and the dips I have are shorter.”

Marina’s caption ends with, “Healing is demanding a lot of my energy and attention right now, but the better I feel, the sooner I can get back to my creative life again. I worked for the first time in a while yesterday and it felt so good. I am very grateful for the lessons this experience has given me and I KNOW it’s going to change my life for the better! I feel like I have been given the opportunity to rebuild my life from scratch, exactly how I want it to be.

“I’ve also cultivated a deeper empathy for the millions of people who live silently with chronic illness… It’s hard to maintain optimism when the world feels like it’s moving on without you, but hope always exists,” Marina adds. “Answers always exist. The body wants to heal — and what I’ve learned is that you have to work with it, not against it.⁣”

Marina released her latest studio album, Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land, on June 11, 2021. She embarked on the Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land Tour in 2022, and was recently a supporting act for Panic! at the Disco’s Viva Las Vengeance tour.





