The Voice: Team Legend’s Road to the Playoffs

Just ahead of The Voice Playoffs Tuesday night (Nov. 21), Monday night’s episode gave viewers a recap of this season so far. Veteran coach John Legend may have returned to give his opponents a run for their money.

Videos by American Songwriter

Going into the Playoff stage of the singing competition show, his team is stacked with some major talent comprised of Kaylee Shimizu, Lila Forde, Kristen Brown, Mac Royals, and Taylor Deneen.

Hawaiian teen Kaylee Shimizu wowed during her Blind Audition singing The Beatles’ “Golden Slumbers”, and decided to join the golden Team Legend from the jump. She has proved a powerhouse vocalist, staying safe throughout the Battle and Knockout rounds taking on “Traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Ain’t No Way” by Aretha Franklin respectively.

Washington State’s Lila Forde has been another staple of the Legend team early on, having turned his chair with her rendition of “Can’t Find My Way Home” by Blind Faith. Her Knockout performance of “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor secured her spot in the Playoffs repping Team Legend.

Kristen Brown of California was a Team Gwen hopeful until Legend stole the vocalist following her Knockout showcase, singing “This One’s For the Girls” by Martina McBride.

Arkansas native Mac Royals was another steal, having gone with Team Reba after his Blind Audition of “Gravity” by John Mayer. It was during his Battle performance of the Bee Gees’ “How Deep Is Your Love” that the coach snagged the smooth performer for his roster.

Oklahoman Taylor Deneen has been a mainstay of Legend’s, joining his team after her Blind Audition of “Redbone” by Childish Gambino. The impressive songstress rocked her Battle round performance singing “Do It” by Chloe x Halle and was saved by her coach following her stunning rendition of “Sweet Thing” by Rufus and Chaka Khan in the Knockouts.

See who makes it even further on Team Legend during the Playoff rounds, beginning Tuesday (Nov. 21) on NBC.

Photo: Youtube