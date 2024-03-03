John Legend Wants Kelly Clarkson to Reprise Her Role as ‘The Voice’ Coach, Serve as His Double Chair Partner

Throughout the seasons of The Voice, there have been numerous memorable moments thanks to coaches like Niall Horan and Blake Shelton. While celebrating season 25, for the first time, the show introduced their first double chair coach consisting of the country duo Dan + Shay. Although the duo are learning when it comes to building the perfect team, coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper view them as tough competition since there are two. Recently, wanting to know who they would pick as their double chair partner, John Legend pointed to a singer who once appeared on The Voice.

While each coach had their own opinion on who they would pick, Legend seemed to already know. And going back to the original season of American Idol, the singer decided to pick none other than Kelly Clarkson. For fans of the show, they will recall that Clarkson appeared on several seasons of The Voice starting during season 14.

Discussing his reasoning behind picking Clarkson, Legend detailed how they both often found themselves fighting over the same artists. Believing they have similar tastes when it comes to aspiring artists, he explained how they would compliment each other throughout the show.

Fans seemed to love the idea of adding more double-chair coaches that didn’t consist of groups. One fan wrote, “Hey, that’s such a cool idea! The double chair doesn’t need to be filled only by groups, it could be like a collab coaching between two different artists! John and Kelly together as coaches would be a blast to watch, absolutely loved John’s choice!!!”

Dan + Shay Discuss Their Shared Rules On ‘The Voice’

Although having a second coach might sound great, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney discussed what it was like to work together on The Voice. While agreeing on most things, Mooney admitted, “It’s kind of a learning curve to see how this whole thing goes. We may be new, but this isn’t our first rodeo. We are here to win.”

Sharing some of the rules they have in place, Mooney added, “We have to have rules about pressing the button. If you press the button, then I press the button. Then we keep alternating”

Be sure to tune in to The Voice, airing Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And for those without cable, new episodes can be streamed the next day on Peacock.

