Tonight! ‘The Voice’ Playoffs Begin with a Twist?

Just before the credits rolled on the final night of The Voice Knockout Rounds last Tuesday (November 14), viewers got a glimpse of what’s to come in the singing competition show; and tonight (November 20), we’re expecting a twist.

The sneak peek showed host Carson Daly informing the four celebrity coaches–John Legend, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire–of a rule change. For the first time in the history of The Voice, it appears that some previously eliminated contestants may get another shot at the title.

While very little information has been divulged regarding this news, it’s bound to shake up the first night of the Playoffs.

This stage of the competition will see each of the 20 hopefuls taking the stage solo, performing for the coaches a song of their choice. Only three contestants from each team, 12 artists in total, will get to advance to the Live Shows. It’s up to the coaches to cull their teams even further for their own chance at The Voice win.

Going into the Playoffs, Team Legend has secured a powerhouse roster comprised of Kaylee Shimizu, Lila Forde, Kristen Brown, Mac Royals, and Taylor Deneen. Team Gwen is boasting some hefty talent, as well, with Tanner Massey, Kara Tenae, Bias, Rudi, and Stee under her wing. Niall‘s team is stacked with stars-to-be Mara Justine, Nini Iris, Huntley, Claudia B., and Alexa Wildish. And The Voice newcomer Reba is in good company with a team made up of Jacquie Roar, Ruby Leigh, Tom Nitti, Noah Spencer, and Jordan Rainer.

As it stands, the competition is only heating up, and that’s not including the hopefuls who could be joining the already star-powered teams. Tune in to experience it all tonight (Nov. 20), beginning at 7 p.m. Central on NBC. It is available to stream the following day on Peacock.

