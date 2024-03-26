What Time Does ‘The Voice’ Air Tonight? How to Watch the Fourth Night of Battles

The stakes continue to get higher on a new episode of The Voice tonight (March 26). Last week saw the first two nights of Battle Rounds. This week, the Battles continue as the coaches continue to trim the fat from their teams in preparation for the next round of competition.

Videos by American Songwriter

Tonight’s new episode of The Voice starts at 9/8c on NBC. Fans of the show can also tune in on the NBC app. However, that requires signing in via a cable or other TV provider. However, those who don’t have cable won’t be left out in the cold. Instead, they can watch the new episode live on streaming services with live TV options. Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and others will broadcast The Voice live. Additionally, the new episode will be available to stream on-demand tomorrow on Peacock.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Luke Combs Rendition Touches Reba McEntire’s Heart, While Chance The Rapper Backpedals]

Get Caught Up Before The Voice Airs Tonight

Donny Van Slee and Josh Sanders kicked things off for Team Reba. The country vocalists covered Luke Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours.” They poured everything they had into the performance. However, only one could move on to the Knockouts. Reba McEntire had a hard time choosing the winner of the battle but went with Sanders citing his superior vocal delivery.

Ronnie Wilson and Gene Taylor kept things going for Team Legend. After a stellar performance of “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars, John Legend had a tough choice to make. In the end, he chose to send Taylor on to the Knockouts and send Wilson home.

Olivia Rubini and Jackie Romeo took on “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks to represent Team Legend to close last night’s episode of The Voice. Legend chose Romeo as the winner. However, Dan + Shay used their Steal at the last minute to keep Rubini in the game.

Next, Madison Curbelo and Kyle Schuesler took the stage with “Lucky/Suerte” by Jason Mraz representing Team Dan + Shay. The coaching duo used their Playoff Pass to keep Curbelo in the competition, sending her to the Playoffs. Schuesler will move on to the Knockouts.

Ducote Talmage and Ryan Coleman also represented Dan + Shay with “Rock and a Hard Place” by Bailey Zimmerman. Talmage moved on to the next round.

Then, Bri Fletcher and Serenity Arce took the stage to represent Team Chance. They performed “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi. It was another hard decision but, in the end, Chance the Rapper chose to send Arce on to the Knockouts.

Dani Stacy and Corey Curtis also took the stage for Chance the Rapper. They performed “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar. He sent Stacy to the next round.

Tune in tonight’s new episode of The Voice to see another night of Battles.

Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images