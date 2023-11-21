The Voice: Team Gwen’s Road to the Playoffs

Just ahead of The Voice Playoffs Tuesday night (Nov. 21), Monday night’s episode gave viewers a recap of this season so far, and there’s NO DOUBT Gwen Stefani has come to the Playoffs with talent in spades.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hopefuls Tanner Massey, Kara Tenae, Bias, Rudi, and Stee all make up her star-studded roster going into one of the hottest stages of the singing competition show.

She scored big when she sole Oklahoman Tanner Massey from Team Niall following his Battle performance of “She’s Always A Woman” by Billy Joel. His Knockout showcase of Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood” only proved his staying power.

Texan Rudi struck coaches from the beginning with her fiesty take on “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore for her Blind Audition, but it was ultimately Gwen who got to take the vocalist under her wing. She fared well throughout the challenges and was eventually saved by her coach after her Knockout performance against teammate Tanner Massey.

Stee was another big win for Team Gwen when she snagged the South Carolina native from Team Legend following his rendition of “Pretty Wings” by Maxwell during the Knockout rounds.

Tennesseean Bias was an immediate favorite of Gwen’s, having taken on her husband Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” for his Blind Audition. He has remained in her good graces ever since, moving forward through the Battle and Knockout rounds after singing “Need A Favor” by Jelly Roll and “You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton respectively.

Californian Kara Tenae has been another Team Gwen staple, having joined the roster after her Blind Audition singing “Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai. Coming out on top following the Battles and Knockouts, the powerful singer is on her way to the Playoffs alongside Gwen.

Team Gwen:

Tanner Massey

Kara Tenae

Bias

Rudi

Stee

See who makes it even further on Team Gwen during the Playoff rounds, beginning Tuesday (Nov. 21) on NBC.

Photo: Youtube/The Voice