‘The Voice’ Winner Bryce Leatherwood Releases New Single “Still Learning”

Bryce Leatherwood introduced himself to the world during the 22nd season of The Voice. After winning bringing his coach, Blake Shelton another win, Leatherwood embarked on his solo career. So far, he has released a handful of singles including his debut “The Finger” in 2023. On Friday (June 21), he dropped his third single of the year, “Still Learning.” Watch the official music video below.

Leatherwood has done more than release singles. He has also been rocking stages across the country. He recently wrapped his first-ever headlining tour. The country singer also took the stage during CMA Fest. Now, he’s gearing up to make his Grand Ole Opry debut in September.

The Georgia native spoke about “Still Learning” in a press release. “A huge part of growing up is learning lessons the hard way, not always getting it right,” he shared. “I love when a country song can impart a little wisdom and this song is about living, learning, and realizing that it’s okay to make mistakes because, at the end of the day, we’re all still learning,” he added.

Co-penned by Randy Montana, Jeremy Spillman, and Brett Sheroky, “Still Learning” is available across all streaming platforms now.

Bryce Leatherwood’s “Full Circle” Moment on The Voice

When Bryce Leatherwood won season 22 of The Voice, he didn’t put the show in his rearview mirror. Instead, he returned to the show to celebrate the season 24 finale. That night, he took the stage to perform his debut single “The Finger” for the crowd and everyone watching at home.

In an interview after the performance, Leatherwood called it a “full-circle moment” and said he felt blessed to have been on the show. “I just felt so lucky to be able to return to The Voice because the reality is, that show just gave me such a platform to show who I am and let people fall in love with the music I sing,” he said. “Getting to sign my first original song back on the show, I think was a full-circle moment for me. It was so cool.”

Featured Image by Eric Ryan Anderson