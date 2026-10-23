The War Wages on After Garth Brooks Shuts Down Kansas City Ticket Sales Due to Bots

Country music found itself being infiltrated from numerous sides over the last few years. For some, they fought against AI being used to create fake songs and singers. Others warned about the dangers of AI being used to scam fans. But for Garth Brooks, he stood on the front lines when it came to bots dominating ticket sales. Wanting to share his Blame It All On My Roots tour with fans, the singer completely shut down ticket sales over a massive wave of bots.

When Brooks announced two shows in Kansas City, the demand was so great that the hitmaker decided to add a third show. For now, the schedule included shows in Kansas City on November 6 and 7. Although excited about the reception the tour received, Brooks watched as the on-sale event was ruined by bots.

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Due to excessive bot activity, ticket sales for Garth’s third show in Kansas City have been shut down.



Garth and the promoters are evaluating next steps and the future of the show.



We appreciate your patience and will share updates as soon as possible -Team Garth — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) October 23, 2026

While fans clamored to get tickets, bots flooded the site. This caused real fans not to get tickets for the original asking price of $155.50. At the start of the tour, Brooks listed each ticket, no matter the seat, at the same price. Brooks hoped that by keeping the cost low, he would not just deter bots but give every fan a chance to be part of the historic tour. But sadly, on Friday, the singer announced, “Due to excessive bot activity, ticket sales for Garth’s third show in Kansas City have been shut down.”

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Garth Brooks Is Taking The Bot War Personally

Leaving fans wondering what would happen to the third Kansas City show, the team added, “Garth and the promoters are evaluating next steps and the future of the show. We appreciate your patience and will share updates as soon as possible.”

Releasing a personal statement pertaining to the bot incident, Brooks noted his main concern at that time was the fans who happened to get a ticket. “The bot situation is out of hand. It’s been progressively getting worse on this tour. With that said, my concern is for the people who managed to buy tickets today for the third show in Kansas City before the bots crashed the on sale.”

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Not wanting to cancel the show or leave fans navigating a refund process, Brooks promised to handle the situation personally. “I will personally look into what can be done. You have my word that all that can be done will be done. You have my deepest apologies for the results and my most sincere appreciation for your efforts today.”

The bots might have stopped ticket sales, but Brooks wasn’t letting them win. With thousands of fans still waiting for answers, there was nothing to do but exactly that – wait.

(Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)