Jon Pardi Forced to Cancel Concert Amid Bomb Threat: “When the FBI Tells You You Can’t Play, You Can’t Play”

Jon Pardi’s latest concert did not go on as planned. The country singer was forced to cancel his gig in Peoria, Illinois, on Nov. 13 amid safety concerns.

“Peoria, we’re disappointed that we won’t get to spend tonight with you, but the safety of our fans, our team, and the community is always the priority,” Pardi wrote on Instagram. “At the direction of the Chief of Police, tonight’s concert has been canceled due to an active local safety concern.”

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Pardi also came out on stage to address the situation, speaking to fans at the venue directly.

“We need everybody to get out of the building and go home. The show is not going to happen tonight,” he said. “I can’t tell you what’s going on, but today is a weird day anyway, because the flights are being shut down, so we just shut down doors.”

“I wanted to come out and thank you for coming tonight. This is not what I want to do, but I want you all safe,” Pardi added. “Hey, y’all got to get out of the building and go home and be safe, OK?… Y’all go home, and we’ll reschedule, and I’ll see you next night. This is a serious, very serious. But I love you all. Be safe and get out of here.”

Jon Pardi Reveals That a Bomb Threat Canceled His Show

Shortly thereafter, Pardi took to his Instagram Story to reveal that the safety concern in question had been a bomb threat.

“Obviously last night was really not fun. We had to cancel a show because of a bomb threat. It’s all over the news,” he said. “When the FBI tells you you can’t play a concert, you can’t play a concert.”

Though the show was canceled, Pardi said that “everybody did great” amid the terrifying situation, and noted that “nothing bad happened” as a result.

According to ABC News, authorities found a credible threat at the BioUrja Renewables facility in Peoria, prompting an evacuation order within a one-mile blast radius.

The package was eventually rendered safe. Now, the FBI is handling the criminal investigation into the incident.

Photo by Jamie Schramm/Variety via Getty Images