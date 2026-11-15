1980s Rock Icon Returns to the Stage After Emergency Surgery, Shares Encouraging Health Update Following Months Away

Bret Michaels is back doing what he loves. The former Poison frontman took the stage in Michigan, marking his first performance since his doctors pulled him off the road in August.

After the show, Michaels took to Instagram to reflect on his return to the stage.

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“An absolute party with three generations of incredible family, friends & fans. It was a night of unbelievable energy, live music & living in the moment, right here, right now,” he wrote. “Last night, we let the music do the talking – a universal language that brought us all together.”

“It was my first night back on the Road to Recovery, and all seems good,” Michaels continued. “Had to make a couple of small medication adjustments, but I’m standing strong, rocking on & remaining Unbroken for tonight.”

Michaels was back on stage the next night too. In a follow up post on Instagram, Michaels called the experience “two of the best nights ever in my life.”

“There are not enough words to express my gratitude for joining me on this journey – everybody singing along, hands in the air, living in the moment, right here, right now,” he wrote. “Much gratitude & love to you all!”

What to Know About Bret Michaels’ Health

Michaels’ health woes date back to this summer when he suffered from kidney stones, and underwent surgery.

“I’m doing everything within my power to feel better and continue playing great shows for great fans when I’ve got a complete clean bill of health,” Michaels wrote on social media at the time.

Though Michaels did return to the stage for one show after his surgery, he was quickly pulled from the road.

“Following Bret Michaels’ comeback show at The Bowl at Sugar Hill, doctors and paramedics determined immediately after the show that he still needs additional rest and recovery from his recent surgeries,” Michaels’ team revealed on Facebook. “Bret will be taking the next several months off to heal and get back to 100%.”

Michaels’ doctors added in a statement of their own that “there is a much-needed period of rest and slow recovery ahead” for the singer.

Additionally, Michaels Entertainment Group added, “We now look ahead and to Bret being able to return healthy, strong and ready to rock.”

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